Arsenal almost guaranteed to make £9.3m from this loanee next summer

Matteo Guendouzi is having an impressive loan spell at Olympique Marseille, but the Frenchman isn’t playing for his Arsenal future because he doesn’t have one.
The midfielder has fallen out with Mikel Arteta and his relationship with the Spaniard looks irreparable.
He is now more likely to join Marseille on a permanent transfer at the end of this season.
The French club can make the transfer permanent for £9.3m and L’Equipe as reported by Transfermarketweb says Marseille might be forced to buy him.
This is because his loan deal carries an obligation to sign him as long as Marseille isn’t relegated from Ligue 1.
Just Arsenal opinion
Guendouzi is obviously talented enough to make it at Arsenal and at 22, he has a lot of time on his hands.
However, having fallen out with Arteta, it is almost certain that he would struggle to earn chances from the manager again.
The best option is for Arsenal to cut their losses on him and make the most money from his sale.
The midfielder was a fan favourite at some point because of his dedication on the field, but his hot-headedness doesn’t make him an ideal Arsenal player.
William Saliba is another Arsenal player at Marseille, but the Frenchman does have a future at the Emirates, unlike Guendouzi.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
A very talented and committed player. But for his temperament, I am sure he would have had a future with Arsenal. Looks like he will never play for us again. But I am positive about Saliba’s return.
One incident while playing under Arteta, automatically pigeon holes dude as a “hot head”. While Xhaka, after all of his incidents, gets captaincy and a renewed contract.
I’m not even going to get into the fans still screaming after Bissouma to be signed, sexual assault allegations or not…
SMDH 🤔
What exactly has Xhaka done that you can compare to Guendouzi’s bad behaviour?
@Goonster
Besides the Brighton incident, what has Matteo done at AFC, to warrant him being ostracised so?
And you’re well aware of Granits outbursts. Everyone is, yet turn a blind eye to his indiscretions against the fans as well…
very apt response NYG…I was going to answer his seemingly disingenuous question, but I didn’t want to unnecessarily “cut your grass”, as I was almost certain you would return in due course