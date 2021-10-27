Arsenal almost guaranteed to make £9.3m from this loanee next summer

Matteo Guendouzi is having an impressive loan spell at Olympique Marseille, but the Frenchman isn’t playing for his Arsenal future because he doesn’t have one.

The midfielder has fallen out with Mikel Arteta and his relationship with the Spaniard looks irreparable.

He is now more likely to join Marseille on a permanent transfer at the end of this season.

The French club can make the transfer permanent for £9.3m and L’Equipe as reported by Transfermarketweb says Marseille might be forced to buy him.

This is because his loan deal carries an obligation to sign him as long as Marseille isn’t relegated from Ligue 1.

Just Arsenal opinion

Guendouzi is obviously talented enough to make it at Arsenal and at 22, he has a lot of time on his hands.

However, having fallen out with Arteta, it is almost certain that he would struggle to earn chances from the manager again.

The best option is for Arsenal to cut their losses on him and make the most money from his sale.

The midfielder was a fan favourite at some point because of his dedication on the field, but his hot-headedness doesn’t make him an ideal Arsenal player.

William Saliba is another Arsenal player at Marseille, but the Frenchman does have a future at the Emirates, unlike Guendouzi.