Arsenal almost set to complete a deal that will excite their fans

It will excite Arsenal fans to know that the Gunners are on the verge of completing another loan deal for Dani Ceballos, according to reports in Spain.

The Spaniard has been on-loan at the Emirates this season and he has overcome a poor spell to become an important part of Mikel Arteta’s team this year.

Arteta has been enjoying his development and contribution towards his rebuilding job at the Emirates.

The Gunners will love to sign him permanently, but they will struggle to meet Real Madrid’s asking price and they have decided to make another loan move for him.

Spanish daily, AS via the Mail claims that the midfielder isn’t part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans at the Bernabeu, but Madrid will want to sell him so that they can make some money this summer, but Arsenal is close to sealing a temporary move.

The midfielder will be interested in a return to the Emirates, as it will guarantee him playing time.

He wants to join Spain for the Euros that has been shifted to next year, and he knows that he will have to play more often to achieve that.

Ceballos scored the winning goal that helped Arsenal reach the semifinal of the FA Cup, and he will be hoping to make a major impact when they face Chelsea in the final.