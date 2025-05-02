Arsenal already has a player who can step up if Odegaard keeps struggling

Ethan Nwaneri has emerged as a bright spark for Arsenal this season, stepping up impressively when injuries stretched the squad thin. Following Bukayo Saka’s injury at the end of last year, Raheem Sterling was given a chance to fill in but failed to make an impact, which allowed Nwaneri to seize the opportunity. The youngster rose to the occasion, delivering consistently strong performances that made it hard for anyone to displace him, even once Saka returned to full fitness.

Now, Nwaneri could be in line for another significant opportunity with Arsenal. According to Football Insider, the club is considering using him as a replacement for Martin Odegaard in the starting lineup. The Norwegian midfielder, who also serves as the team’s captain, has struggled to regain his best form since coming back from an early-season injury. While still an important figure in the squad, Odegaard’s performances this season have been below the high standard he set in previous campaigns, leading to questions about his place in the starting eleven.

Nwaneri, on the other hand, has shown remarkable maturity for his age. Each time he has been called upon, he has demonstrated impressive composure, excellent decision-making, and a willingness to press the opposition. His ability to contribute creatively, alongside his work ethic, has earned him praise from both the coaching staff and the Arsenal fanbase. With Arsenal still fighting for major objectives this season, the competition for places in the starting lineup is fierce, and Nwaneri’s form might be the deciding factor in choosing who to trust.

While Odegaard’s leadership, technical ability, and experience are invaluable, a brief spell out of the starting lineup could help him recover both mentally and physically. With Nwaneri offering an exciting alternative, Mikel Arteta might see this as the right moment to give the academy graduate more game time. If Nwaneri continues to perform at this level, Arteta could decide to entrust him with a more regular role, potentially replacing Odegaard in key matches, depending on the demands of the squad as the season draws to a close.