Arsenal already has a replacement for Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal was dealt a devastating blow over the weekend when Gabriel Jesus was injured at the World Cup while representing the Brazilian national team.

The striker had his first start in the competition against Cameroon and finished injured, which means he will miss the rest of the tournament.

He might now miss Arsenal’s first games after the WC break as reports claim he might have to undergo surgery to correct the problem.

This has put Arsenal in trouble and the Gunners might have to act in the January transfer window by signing a new player.

However, a report on Express Sports reveals they have a recall option on the in-form Folarin Balogun who is spending this season on loan at Reims.

The Englishman has been one of the finest scorers in Europe over the last few months and could now be recalled to help with the goals’ burden.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is smart that we added a recall option to Folarin Balogun’s move away from the club.

However, it makes little sense to disrupt his development just to keep him on the bench in London.

We can trust Eddie Nketiah to get the job done in Jesus’ absence or sign another striker to play as he spends time on the sidelines.