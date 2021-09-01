Arsenal already has a top club competing for their target next summer

Arsenal is one of the clubs looking to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic after his stunning breakout season with the Italian club.

He scored 21 times in Serie A last season to catch the attention of several European clubs including Tottenham, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

However, the Serbian decided to stay put at his present club for one more season and he could get his dream move after this campaign.

It would have been hard for Arsenal to accommodate him in their present squad, as they have failed to offload Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette.

They have more than enough options for that position, but both strikers are out of a contract at the end of this campaign and will likely leave.

This will give Arsenal the opportunity to sign a new striker and they could return for Vlahovic.

However, they will have to beat Juventus to sign the striker after a new report says the Old Lady already have 2022 summer plans for him.

Transfermarketweb reports that Juve will focus on signing a top attacker in next summer’s transfer window and he is one they have an eye on.

It claims that they are already positioning themselves to win the race for his signature at the end of this campaign.