Arsenal already have 13 players that score goals – Do we really need another one?

Though at times we feel we are not yet there as a team, we have a pretty decent squad, which just needs two to three quality signings for us to brag about what a fantastic team Mikel Arteta has.
Iff anything shows Arsenal’s current incredible squad depth, it’s how spread the goals and assists were between the players last season, as highlighted below:
Jakub Kiwior: 1 goal and 3 assists
Gabriel: 4 goals
William Saliba: 2 goals and an assist
Ben White: 2 goals and 5 assists
Declan Rice: 6 goals and 7 assists
Martin Odegaard: 10 goals and 7 assists
Leandro Trossard: 13 goals and 2 assists
Gabriel Jesus: 8 goals and 6 assists
Bukayo Saka: 18 goals and 13 assists
Kai Havertz: 14 goals and 7 assists
Gabriel Martinelli: 8 goals and 5 assists
Nketiah: 6 goals and 3 assists
It is clear that Bukayo Saka is undroppable in attack, but our other forwards need to improve their stats in front of goal.
That said, clearly, this Arsenal team isn’t just about getting a specific source of goals to tap into. You can get that super striker and put all your hopes on him to score goals, but unfortunately, he doesn’t quite fit into Arteta’s tactical system or picks up an injury, and we are left in a dilemma.
But the question remains ‘do weeven need an out and out striker’? For Arsenal, scoring goals is a collective effort, and we should appreciate that, as anyone can find the back of the net at any time.
Maybe it’s better to stick with the devil you know?
Peter Rix
Swap out nketiah for someone who can consistently challenge for the first team and it could make all the difference. He’s been both overrated and underrated in his time here (made some important contributions but never been a consistent threat, in truth), but it’s clear to me he’s not quite at the level we need, so it would be best to replace him with someone more competitive imo.
Rubbish. We need a striker of Osimhen’s calibre!
Victor has plus 20 league goals in one season of his entire career in an inferior league to the premier.
On average any player that scores less than 25 goals a season in a different league will struggle to score 20 or more goals once they make it to the Premier League.
So does this Osimhen guy score at least 25-28 goals a season on average?
Would like to find a replacement right winger to give Saka a rest. But their is no English right winger that plays right side for their club and therefore their natural position that can contribute lots of goals, so we may have to look abroad for a right sided natural winger, hopefully with lots of goal contributions.
A centre forward may be Edu’s priority.