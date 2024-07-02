Arsenal already have 13 players that score goals – Do we really need another one?

Though at times we feel we are not yet there as a team, we have a pretty decent squad, which just needs two to three quality signings for us to brag about what a fantastic team Mikel Arteta has.

Iff anything shows Arsenal’s current incredible squad depth, it’s how spread the goals and assists were between the players last season, as highlighted below:

Jakub Kiwior: 1 goal and 3 assists

Gabriel: 4 goals

William Saliba: 2 goals and an assist

Ben White: 2 goals and 5 assists

Declan Rice: 6 goals and 7 assists

Kai Havertz: 10 goals and 5 assists

Martin Odegaard: 10 goals and 7 assists

Leandro Trossard: 13 goals and 2 assists

Gabriel Jesus: 8 goals and 6 assists

Bukayo Saka: 18 goals and 13 assists

Gabriel Martinelli: 8 goals and 5 assists

Nketiah: 6 goals and 3 assists

It is clear that Bukayo Saka is undroppable in attack, but our other forwards need to improve their stats in front of goal.

That said, clearly, this Arsenal team isn’t just about getting a specific source of goals to tap into. You can get that super striker and put all your hopes on him to score goals, but unfortunately, he doesn’t quite fit into Arteta’s tactical system or picks up an injury, and we are left in a dilemma.

But the question remains ‘do weeven need an out and out striker’? For Arsenal, scoring goals is a collective effort, and we should appreciate that, as anyone can find the back of the net at any time.

Maybe it’s better to stick with the devil you know?

Peter Rix

