Arsenal already have a perfect backup for Bukayo Saka (plus video)

After the deals for Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice, many Gooners have shared suggestions about who needs to join Arsenal next.

Among these suggestions are calls for Arteta to recruit a deputy for Bukayo Saka. Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Reiss Nelson, and Leandro Trossard can all play on the right wing, but they have other definitive roles. There may be a need to sign a right wing, but even so, whoever is needed as Saka’s backup needs to be willing to have limited game time, but be ready to step up and offer quality even in short stints. That’s a situation that may be hard to convince a new signing to accept.

Given this realisation, why can’t Ethan Nwaneri be Saka’s deputy?

Next season, the youngster, whom the Gunners fought so hard to keep by offering him a lucrative new deal to shun interest from other PL sides, ought to feature frequently.

In his record-breaking debut, the then 15-year-old featured in midfield. However, in Arsenal’s first preseason match against Nurnberg, which ended 1-1, he dazzled on the right wing. Of course, he is still not ripe, but he can be slowly eased into the team with brief chances when Saka deserves a rest.

Ethan Nwaneri vs nurnberg – tidy cameo pic.twitter.com/h7KilQpJIW — 🍔 (@Lhastim3) July 13, 2023

The academy star will be comfortable with the brief opportunities he gets as he matures into a fully-fledged first-teamer.

With the huge number of games Arsenal will play next season, everyone with quality needs to be brought on board. In Nwaneri’s case, if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…