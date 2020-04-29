Arsenal already have plans in place for a very different transfer window

Arsenal’s financial problems because of the coronavirus outbreak will affect their summer business, and the Gunners are prepared for that.

Arsenal asked their players to take a 12.5% pay cut after the coronavirus outbreak hit the club hard financially.

They struck a deal with a majority of their first-team players, but that won’t be the only impact that coronavirus will have at the club.

A report from Mail Sports claims that the Gunners are also bracing themselves for a summer that will see them spend less in transfer fees as they look to sign free agents or players that are available for swap deals.

The Gunners had reported losses in their last closing financial year and losing income due to the coronavirus pandemic will cost them an opportunity to strengthen their team in the summer.

The good thing is that there are some fine players who will be free agents when the transfer window reopens.

Reports have linked the likes of Willian and Dries Mertens with a move to Arsenal and both players will be free agents when this campaign ends.

The same report points out that Arsenal has a friendly relationship with Willian’s agent and that could help them land the Brazilian should they become serious about signing him.