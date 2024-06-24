Arsenal will have the quality to vie for the EPL title, now we need to match the top European teams

There’s a chance that only one attack-minded player could join Arsenal. On transfer deadline day, the Gunners could end up having acquired a versatile winger, a No. 6, a left back, and a goalkeeper. That will surely be enough to challenge even harder to wrest the EPL title of Man City.

But with such an outcome, does Arsenal stand a chance to go toe-to-toe with the best of the best, for when we progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League?

If Arsenal just signed one attack-minded player, I’d be worried.

When you rock up to the Allianz or Bernabeu in a Champions League game versus…

-Musiala, Sané, Olise, and Kane

-Mbappe, Vini, Rodrygo, and Jude.

How do you nullify their threat?

With a strong back line and an excellent No. 6, you’ll be defensively secure to neutralise their threat.

However, as Arsenal already has the finest defence, that’s not up for debate. Don’t you think we can deal with any attack?

That said, attack is the best form of defence against such teams. So I think the more important issue, one that has not been answered for a while, is: how do we match the offensive threat these teams pose? In the 1-0 loss to Bayern in the UCL quarters, it was our inability to be clinical that cost us. We lacked that X factor to unlock the Bayern defence.

So, aside from a versatile winger, if we could get on board another attacking threat, probably a playmaker who’s different from Martin Odegaard and a great dribbler with an eye for a shot, we could be better off in clashes with top teams.

The next step is not to simply stop the elites but to match or beat them, and to do that we need to add more gamechangers in our strike force.

Who do you suggest that will give us that needed X-Factor?

Darren N

