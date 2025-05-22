Arsenal already holding behind the scenes talks to sign Real Madrid star

Speculation linking Arsenal with a move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo continues to intensify, and there may be substance to the ongoing rumours. The Brazilian’s future in the Spanish capital appears uncertain, particularly with managerial changes looming at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Xabi Alonso is expected to take over as Real Madrid manager following the Club World Cup. His arrival is likely to bring a shift in tactical philosophy, and existing players may find themselves needing to adapt to a new system. Consequently, some current squad members could be replaced or moved on.

Arsenal’s Interest in Rodrygo Strengthens

Arsenal are actively searching for a new striker this summer and are also expected to reinforce their wider attacking positions. The pursuit of Rodrygo is seen as a move not only to complement a new centre-forward but also to enhance the overall quality of the attacking unit.

Rodrygo has been a consistent performer for Real Madrid, known for his efficiency in the final third and his composure in high-pressure moments. Since his arrival at the club, he has collected numerous trophies and built a reputation as a decisive player on the biggest stages. As such, interest in his services is not limited to Arsenal, with several clubs believed to be monitoring his situation closely.

Talks Underway as Arsenal Gauge Player’s Interest

Despite the competition, Arsenal are reportedly serious about its intentions. According to the Daily Mail, discussions between the Gunners and the player are currently ongoing. The club is seeking to establish whether Rodrygo is genuinely interested in joining them before initiating direct negotiations with Real Madrid.

Should Rodrygo be open to the move, it would represent a significant addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad. A proven winner with experience at the highest level, the Brazilian international could bring both quality and mentality to a side looking to make the next step in domestic and European competition.

Rodrygo’s potential arrival would signal Arsenal’s ambition to compete not just for titles but also for elite talent capable of making an immediate impact.

