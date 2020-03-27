Arsenal already identified long-term Aubameyang replacement?

Arsenal are keen on signing Myron Boadu from AZ Alkmaar according to European football expert Julien Laurens.

The Gunners invited the 19 year-old to the Emirates Stadium a few years ago, with the youngster overlooking the training facilities also, but no move prevailed.

The youngster’s talents are now being unleashed on the big stage in Holland, with the Dutch striker bagging 14 goals in his 24 league appearances this term.

Laurens has now insisted that Arsenal remain in the hunt for Boadu, and that the club are actively on the look-out for Aubameyang’s replacement, with the Gabon international linked with a summer move.

“Yes that’s right [Arsenal are looking at potential replacements],” Laurens insisted.

“Even if Aubameyang stays, you have to prepare because at some point he will go and he’s not in his younger age either.

“There’s one name that comes back a lot in what I’m being told is Myron Boadu, the Dutch striker from AZ Alkmaar.

“AZ Alkmaar, one of the most exciting teams to watch, especially for their quite incredible front three and so young as well.

“[Oussama] Idrissi on one side, [Calvin] Stengs on the other and then Boadu in the centre.

“He’s been scoring goals for fun, he’s made his debut for the national team as well and funnily enough, a player that could have signed when he was much younger, I think when he was 14 or 15, for Arsenal.

“He travelled to London, visited all the infrastructures at the club, the training ground, the stadium and in the end decided to stay in Holland.

“But he’s definitely one that the hierarchy of Arsenal are really keen on.”

Could Boadu be on his way to our club this summer? Could he be ready to stake a claim for a first-team role at Arsenal?

Patrick