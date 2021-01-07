Arsenal already know the next player to promote to their first team

Arsenal has been famed for giving young players first-team chances with the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Jack Wilshere all starting at the club.

Mikel Arteta has continued that tradition. He didn’t give Bukayo Saka his Arsenal debut, but he has trusted the Englishman with so many first-team chances which have made him one of the first names on the team sheet at Arsenal.

Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock are two other players who have gained promotion from the club’s academy.

Arteta has also handed first-team chances to Folarin Balogun this season, and this tradition looks set to continue as long as the Spaniard remains the Arsenal manager.

The Gunners will want to be busy in every transfer window just like the current one, but their spending has been limited by the uncertainties brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Independent says that they will now look to blood some more players from their youth teams to complement the spending that they do.

The report identifies Miguel Azeez as the next player that will be given the opportunity to play for their first team.

The 18-year-old has been on the cusp of first-team football at Arsenal for some time now, and the report claims that the Gunners have plans to bring him in next.

He will be introduced into the first-team fold later in the season.