Arsenal already lining up an alternative left back in case Calafiori deal falls through

Ricardo Calafiori’s move to Arsenal is becoming more complicated. Bologna is proving to be difficult to negotiate with; they’re not willing to compromise on their demands. Though most Gooners won’t agree, there’s a chance the deal may fail.

Fortunately, a claim has emerged that should offer Arsenal fans hope about the club’s commitment to enhance the team’s defence. According to Caught Offside, Arsenal have joined Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign Goncalo Inacio.

Arsenal has been tracking the Sporting Lisbon defender for some time, and it appears that the North Londoners are finally ready to act on their interest, with the deal to bring Calafiori on board taking longer than expected.

Inacio and Calafiori are similar players. Even so, Calafiori would undoubtedly be the ideal Arsenal signing. After seeing him dazzle in the Euros for Italy, one can see why, though there is a chance of not signing him due to Bologna’s demands. Bologna reportedly demands an initial bid of £45 million or more, and they are seeking Basel to reduce their 50% sell-on clause.

Inacio is a fantastic transfer alternative to Calafiori, but if Arsenal signs him with his £50.4 million release clause, don’t you think they can afford Calafiori? Let’s hope the revelation that Arsenal is eyeing an ideal Riccardo Calafiori transfer backup plan in Goncalo Inacio spooks the Italian side, and they accept Arsenal’s initial bid of £38 million plus £4 million in add-ons.

Darren N

