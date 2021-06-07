Arsenal already looking at other targets after missing out on Buendia

Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal is already working on their alternative targets after they missed out on the signature of Emi Buendia to Aston Villa.

The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the Argentinean midfielder.

They initially targeted him when Norwich suffered relegation from the Premier League in the 2019/2020 season.

He was the best player in the Championship last season and helped the Canaries to win immediate promotion to the Premier League.

Arsenal made him an alternative target to Martin Odegaard as the Norwegian returns to Real Madrid.

Odegaard had spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates and he helped the Gunners realise how much they need a creative midfielder in their team.

The Gunners will now have to turn their attention towards signing another midfield creator to appease their fans who wouldn’t be happy to see Villa beat them to Buendia.

Announcing the agreement between Villa and Norwich for the transfer of Buendia, Romano added that Arsenal has already accepted their fate and they are now hard at work to land an alternative target.

He didn’t disclose who the target is and their fans will pray he is as exciting as Buendia.