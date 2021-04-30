Arsenal already making plans for their fans to support them in the Europa League final

Although they need to beat Villarreal in the semi-final of the Europa League next week, Arsenal has already started making plans to take some of their fans to Poland for the final.

The coronavirus pandemic that is disrupting things around the world means that fans cannot travel with much freedom this year.

But the easing of lockdown and other restrictions in Poland, like other countries, means a small number of fans could congregate at the Stadion Energa Gdańsk in Poland for the final.

Arsenal wants to have almost 2,000 fans cheering their players on if they make the final and Sun Sports says they have already begun plans to get them there.

The report says UEFA and the Polish government estimates that around 10,000 fans will visit the country for the finals.

Arsenal is now proposing a single travel option that the club would run. It would likely be a flight package that will keep their fans in a bubble to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The fans who visit the European nation cannot travel around as in other years so this measure will help Arsenal monitor those who travelled to support them.

They could face Manchester United in an all English final, but they need to beat Villarreal in the semi-final first.