Arsenal already preparing for the early exit of a key player

Arsenal is preparing for the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish outlet was reporting about the Gunners’ interest in Raheem Sterling and says one reason Mikel Arteta is pursuing a move for the Englishman is that he expects Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang to leave.

Arsenal only handed their captain a new deal at the start of last season, and he will still have a year left on it by the end of this campaign.

However, the striker’s form has dropped since he signed the new contract and he has now been tipped to leave the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It would not be so smart for Arsenal to lose both of their most experienced strikers in the same summer.

Mikel Arteta is looking to sign players that suit his system, but it is absolutely important for the squad to have experienced players that can help to ease their replacements into life at the Emirates.

I wouldn’t advise that Aubameyang’s current deal is extended beyond its current term, but the striker’s experience is still important and would be valuable in the Arsenal dressing room next season.

Auba has been in better form than he was last season in recent weeks and could end this season with up to 20 goals.