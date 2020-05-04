Arsenal already preparing William Saliba for life in the Premier League

Arsenal has already started working with William Saliba on his physical condition as they prepare him for life in the Premier League.

The Gunners signed the Frenchman last summer, but they allowed him to continue his development on-loan at Saint Etienne.

The French Ligue 1 has been ended prematurely, and that makes him free to join the Gunners.

He won’t be able to play any games for the Gunners this season, but he could return to the club for training ahead of the new season.

The Gunners expect him to join them in England when travel restrictions have been lifted, however, that hasn’t stopped them from preparing him for life in England.

A report in the Star claims that the Gunners have already started a one-on-one session with the defender before he finally joins them.

The defender is one of the highest-rated youngsters in Europe and they expect him to walk straight into the Arsenal first-team next season.

With a limited budget to sign a new defender, Arsenal is expected to rely a lot on the teenager when the next campaign starts.

With Pablo Mari also impressing in his first few games, the Gunners could look for a partnership between the teenager and the Flamengo loanee next season if the Spaniard’s loan deal is made permanent.