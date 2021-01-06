Arsenal already targeting a replacement for flop

Turkish football says that Arsenal has made Yusuf Yazici a target to replace the outgoing flop, Mesut Ozil.

Having been sidelined at Arsenal for this season, Ozil seems to be looking for a way out now.

The German hasn’t been registered by the club for any of their competition in this campaign, and he is free to leave if the right offer comes in.

The report indicates that he has strong interest from Turkey, and the MLS and Arsenal will be more than happy to support him in leaving the club.

They are now looking ahead and planning for life without him.

The report says that Lille’s Yazici is one player that they think can fill the void being left by the former Real Madrid man.

Arsenal has relied on Emile Smith Rowe as their number 10 in their last few games, but the Englishman is inexperienced and he might struggle with the weight of expectations.

Yazici has caught the eye of Arsenal with his impressive performances for Lille in the Ligue 1 and the Europa League this season, and he might have earned himself a move to north London.

Arsenal is expected to add a midfielder to their team in this transfer window and Yazici will hope that his 11 goals and 3 assists from 22 games will convince the Gunners to make a move for him.