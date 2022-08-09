Arsenal already working on a new contract for Saliba reckons pundit

Noel Whelan is convinced Arsenal is already working on a new deal for William Saliba.

The defender finally started a match for the Gunners as they defeated Crystal Palace at the weekend, after signing for the club in 2019.

He has spent the first three seasons of his career away from the club on loan.

He did well at Olympique Marseille in the last term and has now returned to the Emirates.

The France international did very well in a Man-of-the-Match performance at the weekend and now the Gunners are looking to engage him more.

He may have won himself a first-team place for the rest of this campaign and Whelan believes Arsenal has already started working on his contract extension.

He tells Football Insider:

“Without any shadow of a doubt, there’ll be a big new contract on the table – I’m 100% sure of it.

“It’ll be in the works as we speak, because Arteta will have been so impressed with his start to the season.”

Saliba has been one of our best buys in recent seasons and the defender has made a very good start to his time at the club.

With around two years left on his current deal, the sensible thing to do is to hand him an extension.

