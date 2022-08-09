Arsenal already working on a new contract for Saliba reckons pundit

Noel Whelan is convinced Arsenal is already working on a new deal for William Saliba.
The defender finally started a match for the Gunners as they defeated Crystal Palace at the weekend, after signing for the club in 2019.
He has spent the first three seasons of his career away from the club on loan.
He did well at Olympique Marseille in the last term and has now returned to the Emirates.
The France international did very well in a Man-of-the-Match performance at the weekend and now the Gunners are looking to engage him more.
He may have won himself a first-team place for the rest of this campaign and Whelan believes Arsenal has already started working on his contract extension.
He tells Football Insider:
“Without any shadow of a doubt, there’ll be a big new contract on the table – I’m 100% sure of it.
“It’ll be in the works as we speak, because Arteta will have been so impressed with his start to the season.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saliba has been one of our best buys in recent seasons and the defender has made a very good start to his time at the club.
With around two years left on his current deal, the sensible thing to do is to hand him an extension.
Just do it right now before it’s too late!!
New deals in the contract;
1. Sufficient Payrise
2. 4 year extension
3. Very important player status
4. Guaranteed RCB starter
Which also means he is guaranteed, if he stays fit, a World Cup spot with France this winter also.
Same with Saka though he gets a little more extra in wage for his contributions the last 2 seasons & he already is crucial to our project and starting 11 as RW is his to lose.
Thomas Partey keeps this team in shape with his experience and also would like him to get an extension and Gabriel Maghales is the same.
Getting those 4 on new deals as soon as the window is over and before World Cup is very important.
If we sign a Midfielder and Winger with a few players still leaving plus getting these players on new deals we will have a stable strong squad capable of challenging sooner rather than later.
Good Times at Arsenal hopefully coming soon, have not said that in a few years and meant it. Especially when we imploded at the end of the season and threw away Top4 but my optimism is well and truly back….
Cmon you Gunners
Looks like Gakpo is going to Man UTD, Damnit. I think with certain assurances on the amount of games and a substantial payrise he will sign a new deal.