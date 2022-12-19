Arsenal among club blowing up agent’s phone for La Liga man

Joao Felix is keen to leave Atletico Madrid, which can happen in the next transfer window, with Arsenal and several other clubs hopeful of adding him to their squad.

The Portuguese star has fallen out with Diego Simeone and the club backs their manager over the former Benfica man, which has opened the door for him to leave them.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, is now looking for a new home for him, and the forward does not lack options as he waits to see if he will get his move next month.

A report on Sport Witness reveals several clubs are eyeing him and have already established contact with his entourage to see if they can add him to their squad.

The report claims Mendes’ phone is blowing up with calls about Felix and Arsenal is one of the clubs looking to add him to their squad when the window opens.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Felix is one of the world’s finest players and will bring quality to the Arsenal squad if he joins in January or at the end of this season.

With Gabriel Jesus now sidelined, he will help us get more goals and assists before this season ends, which might be enough to win us silverware.