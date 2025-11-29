Arsenal among clubs scouting Bundesliga youngster

Arsenal is among the clubs monitoring RB Leipzig’s Assan Ouedraogo as the midfielder continues to exceed expectations with his impressive performances. The 19-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable spell over recent months, attracting increasing attention from leading sides across Europe.

The Gunners have a longstanding commitment to recruiting the best young talents available, and their interest in Ouedraogo reflects this strategy. Arsenal will be eager to avoid missing out on his signature, particularly as competition for him continues to intensify.

RB Leipzig have built a reputation as a club willing to sell their brightest prospects when suitable offers arrive. Although they occasionally hope to keep such players for longer periods, the ambitions of emerging talents often influence the final outcome. At 19, Ouedraogo may have time on his side, yet interest from major clubs could accelerate any decision about his future.

Growing Interest Across Europe

According to Bild, several top sides on the continent are pursuing Ouedraogo, with Arsenal named among the clubs following him closely. The midfielder’s performances have positioned him as one of the most sought-after young players in his age group, and the Gunners’ interest aligns with their continued efforts to strengthen their squad with high-potential talent.

Competition is expected to be fierce, with clubs such as Barcelona and other top European teams also expressing admiration for the teenager. This indicates that the coming weeks may see a significant battle for his signature as multiple sides seek to secure a player considered capable of developing into a major asset.

Arsenal’s Challenge

For Ouedraogo, the decision is likely to revolve around playing time and opportunity. Any club hoping to sign him must be able to present a clear pathway into regular football, something that will be central to Arsenal’s pitch. The Gunners will need to demonstrate both ambition and a convincing plan for his development if they are to emerge as his preferred destination.