Arsenal among five teams looking at injury-prone La Liga star

Arsenal has been named as one of five teams looking to sign Barcelona defender, Samuel Umtiti this summer.

The Frenchman won the World Cup with the France national team, but he remains one of the most injury-prone players playing the game.

He has been on the books of Barcelona since 2016 after joining them from Lyon. His current deal will expire in 2023, but the Catalans are being overhauled by their new manager, Ronald Koeman and he is one player that is expected to leave.

The Catalans have already cut ties with Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and Nelson Semedo over the past few weeks and Umtiti might be next.

France Football via the Sun claims that Umtiti is next in line to leave and that he has interest from five teams including Arsenal.

The Gunners have been his long term admirers and although Mikel Arteta has strengthened his backline already, the defender is still being linked with a move to the Emirates.

Manchester United is another team that is reportedly looking to sign him as they search for the perfect partner for Harry Maguire.

French teams, Rennes and Lyon are also interested in taking him back to Ligue 1, and Inter Milan’s Antonio Conte wants him at the San Siro too.