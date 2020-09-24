Arsenal among five teams looking at injury-prone La Liga star

Arsenal has been named as one of five teams looking to sign Barcelona defender, Samuel Umtiti this summer.
The Frenchman won the World Cup with the France national team, but he remains one of the most injury-prone players playing the game.
He has been on the books of Barcelona since 2016 after joining them from Lyon. His current deal will expire in 2023, but the Catalans are being overhauled by their new manager, Ronald Koeman and he is one player that is expected to leave.
The Catalans have already cut ties with Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and Nelson Semedo over the past few weeks and Umtiti might be next.
France Football via the Sun claims that Umtiti is next in line to leave and that he has interest from five teams including Arsenal.
The Gunners have been his long term admirers and although Mikel Arteta has strengthened his backline already, the defender is still being linked with a move to the Emirates.
Manchester United is another team that is reportedly looking to sign him as they search for the perfect partner for Harry Maguire.
French teams, Rennes and Lyon are also interested in taking him back to Ligue 1, and Inter Milan’s Antonio Conte wants him at the San Siro too.
Arsenal interested in Jorginho? Any truth to this.. also Coutinho is being mentioned again lol
Where does this rubbish come from?
We all know its trash yet it still makes its way on to this site.
Why would we take another injury prone CB when we have like 5 of them already?
The link to Umtiti is so tiresome it’s not worth commenting upon, but I would suggest that it’s not a partner that’s needed for Maguire, but a replacement.
Not a cat in hells chance of MA being remotely interested in another treatment table resident. Totally false rumour . Who is surprised then; not me for sure! I think it may have occurred to the switched on MA THAT A CLUBSO DESPERSWTELY SHORT OF MONEY THAT WE CANNOT EVEN BRING IN THE TWO PLAYERS HE SO DESPERATLY WANTS, WILL NOT BE SPENDING ITS PEANUTS AVAILABLE ON A SEMI PERMANENT INVALID.
It clearly has not occurred to the writer of this article however, OR, which is far more likely , the writer just chooses to ignore the sensible thing NOT to do for the sake of writing yet another article. No one will believe there is remotely ANY mileage in this false rumour, Admin Martin.
@Jon Fox My comment below is not aimed at you but the article.
Realised it looks like it is aimed towards you. My bad!
False!