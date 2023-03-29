Arsenal among Premier League clubs pushing to land Bundesliga talent

Arsenal keeps getting linked to several players and the latest reportedly interesting them is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jesper Lindstrøm.

The Dane has been on their radar for some time, according to many reports, but the links had died down recently.

However, they have once again resurfaced and Sport 1 journalist Patrick Berger has revealed the Gunners are chasing his signature actively. He revealed via Twitter:

“Arsenal FC among the English clubs pushing to sign Jesper Lindstrøm. Eintracht Frankfurt already preparing for the departure of the 23yo midfielder. Price tag: €30m. With #AFC three other UK clubs in the race, sources telling us.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lindstrom has become a firm crowd favourite at Frankfurt which shows how important he is to their team.

If he wasn’t playing well, he would not get that much appreciation and acknowledgement.

However, we expect our scouts to still run the rule over him if any transfer happens.

Adding new men to our squad in the summer is important, but our new signings must be players who can help us in the Champions League in the next campaign as we attempt to make an impression on our return to the competition.

If Lindstrom fits that description, then he could be on our books by next season.

