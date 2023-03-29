Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal among Premier League clubs pushing to land Bundesliga talent

Arsenal keeps getting linked to several players and the latest reportedly interesting them is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jesper Lindstrøm.

The Dane has been on their radar for some time, according to many reports, but the links had died down recently.

However, they have once again resurfaced and Sport 1 journalist Patrick Berger has revealed the Gunners are chasing his signature actively. He revealed via Twitter:

“Arsenal FC among the English clubs pushing to sign Jesper Lindstrøm. Eintracht Frankfurt already preparing for the departure of the 23yo midfielder. Price tag: €30m. With #AFC three other UK clubs in the race, sources telling us.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lindstrom has become a firm crowd favourite at Frankfurt which shows how important he is to their team.

If he wasn’t playing well, he would not get that much appreciation and acknowledgement.

However, we expect our scouts to still run the rule over him if any transfer happens.

Adding new men to our squad in the summer is important, but our new signings must be players who can help us in the Champions League in the next campaign as we attempt to make an impression on our return to the competition.

If Lindstrom fits that description, then he could be on our books by next season.

Feeling Bored during the international break?
TAKE THE ARSENAL QUIZ – Test your knowledge about Arsenal
–compiled by our friends in the Irish Supporters Club – DublinArsenal

More Stories / Latest News
Boost for Arsenal? Vitor Roque’s father spotted in London
Impressive German youngster dreams of playing for Arsenal
Saliba reveals the funniest guy at Arsenal
Posted by

Tags Jesper Lindstrom

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. An excellent player but having acquired Trossard and with ESR and Nelson now fully fit, do we really need another winger?I advocated buying Lindstrom before we acquired Vieira ,and I wish we had.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs