Arsenal among Premier League teams fighting to keep Manchester City banned from the Champions League

Top Premier League teams including Arsenal seem to be united in their bid to stop Manchester City from playing in the Champions League.

The Premier League champions have been handed a two-year ban from Europe’s elite competition and fined £25 million for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

Pep Guardiola’s side have made an appeal after denying any wrongdoing, and sensing that they could get off the hook, a number of Premier League sides have banded together to make sure City stays banned.

Mail Sports claim that eight of the Premier League’s top ten – minus Manchester City and Sheffield United – have applied to the Court of Arbitration for Sports jointly.

Manchester City has reportedly appealed to get their ban frozen while they appeal it and that would give them the chance to play in the competition next season.

The report claims that the clubs are objecting to Manchester City given being such special treatment.

Interestingly, the report further claims that there is no evidence that Manchester City has made such a request.

If City’s ban is upheld, that would open up a gap inside the top four for the fifth-placed team to compete in the Champions League next season.

With Arsenal still very much in the race for the top five, that could offer them the chance to get back into Europe’s top competition.