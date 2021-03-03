Arsenal among the chasing pack for the signature of Celtic man

Arsenal has been named as one of the teams chasing the signature of £20m Celtic man, Odsonne Edouard.

The striker has been in Scotland since 2017 when he first moved from PSG on loan.

His loan deal was made permanent and he has been their main goalscorer for the last few seasons.

He was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in the last summer transfer window, but the move never materialised.

One reason that he didn’t leave was that the Bhoys were looking to make as much as £40m from his sale.

He will enter the summer with just a year left on his current deal and that is one reason the Scottish champions want to sell him at the end of this season.

The Leicester Mercury says Arsenal is facing competition from Aston Villa, Leicester City and AS Roma for his signature.

Brendan Rodgers wants to be reunited with him at Leicester while Villa wants to keep strengthening their team and they see him as a quality addition.

At £20m, he isn’t expensive considering that he has scored almost 100 goals for Celtic since he has been with them and is still just 23.

Arsenal might sell Alexandre Lacazette in the summer and they could bring Edouard in as his replacement.