Arsenal among the clubs battling for 20-year-old Premier League revelation

Michael Olise has taken the Premier League by storm since he made his summer move from Reading to Crystal Palace.

At Reading, he was in impressive form, but it was easy to overlook it considering he was playing in England’s second-tier at the time.

Palace believed he was worth the gamble and added him to Patrick Vieira’s squad in the summer.

That move has proved inspiring as the France youth international continues to impress for the Eagles.

The Sun claims Arsenal is now eyeing a transfer for him and they are not alone in their pursuit of his signature.

The report claims Chelsea, Everton, Lille and Bayern Munich are also watching the youngster.

These clubs believe he has the potential to be a top player and they could all get into a bidding war for his signature at the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Olise is a profile Arsenal should look to add to their squad list in the current rebuild.

He plays the game so effortlessly and his feet are magical. This is one reason he has been a great impact sub.

We have some of the finest young talents in our squad now, and he would blend well with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.