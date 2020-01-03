Arsenal among the clubs in the race to sign Serie A defender

Arsenal is the leading contender in the race to sign Juventus defender, Merih Demiral as they look to fix their leaky defence.

The Gunners have already conceded 30 goals this season and have some players who are punching below their weight at the back.

Their poor form at the back coupled with the new long term injury to Callum Chambers has made signing a new centre back a top priority.

The Gunners have been looking to sign Demiral since they learnt of his lack of opportunities at Juventus.

However, he has started the last four Juventus game, but reports via the Daily Mail claim that he could ask for a move away if he loses his place in the first team again.

The Mail further reports that Arsenal is the favourite to land the Turkish defender if he decides to leave Turin.

The Gunners would face competition from the likes of AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Schalke 04 for his signature.

Demiral joined Juve from Sassuolo last summer in a £15 million move but the Gunners will reportedly have to shell out more than £40 million to prize him away from the Allianz Stadium.

With the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz underperforming Arteta may be forced to splash the cash on this signing.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, however, their advances have so far been rebuffed.

It does seem that the club is determined to sign a top-quality centre back this January.