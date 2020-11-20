Arsenal among the clubs interested in Real Madrid legend

90mins is reporting that Arsenal is among the Premier League sides that have shown an interest in Sergio Ramos.

The Spaniard is one of the most successful defenders in football and as he comes to the end of his time in Madrid most teams will want to sign him.

He is currently struggling to reach an agreement over a new contract with Real Madrid.

The report claims that the 34-year-old wants a two-year deal, but it remains unclear if Real will break their policy of offering only one-year deals to 30+ players.

He is approaching a time when he will have more options to choose from and Madrid’s reluctance might see them lose him to teams outside of Spain.

PSG is said to have a strong interest in his signature, but they are not alone.

The report claims that England’s top six teams including Arsenal have let it be known to the defender’s representatives that they are interested in his signature.

The report adds that they are all willing to take him on, but that will only happen if he is open to making a move to the Premier League.