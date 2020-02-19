Arsenal among the clubs interested in signing Canadian international

Arsenal has been linked with a move for free-scoring Jonathan David.

Arsenal is reportedly one of the teams interested in signing Canadian international, Jonathan David as he continues to impress in Belgium with Gent.

The 20 years old has been in fine goalscoring form this season after netting 21 goals and provided ten assists in 35 games this season.

His stats are remarkable and it comes as a small surprise that he has been attracting the attention of other English sides like Everton and Leicester City, according to a report in Jeunes Footeux.

The Gunners have been watching him for some time now as Mikel Arteta plans for his summer rebuild.

The Spaniard will be looking to make a number of additions to his Arsenal side when this season ends and the goals of David could tempt the Gunners to make a move for him as they bid to return to the top of English football.

According to the same report, RB Leipzig and Napoli are two other European sides who are interested in signing the player that has scored an impressive 11 goals in 12 starts for his country.

Arsenal has several top attackers in their team at the moment and the emergence of Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah could see the Gunners target another area of their team in the next transfer window.

However, David would be a more proven goalscorer should he join and the Gunners could send out Nketiah on loan to continue his development.