Arsenal among the clubs keen on exciting Juventus youngster

Arsenal is reportedly interested in signing Juventus youngster Dean Huijsen who has been compared to Matthijs de Ligt.

The 17-year-old still plays in their youth ranks, but he has shown remarkable ability and seems set to join another club.

Several European sides have been attracted by his talents and want to add him to their squad as soon as they can, and one of them is the Gunners.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Mikel Arteta’s side is among the clubs who have been watching him, and they see him as a player who can deliver if he moves to London.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Huijsen will certainly move straight to our academy team if he joins us, and that could make him not move to London.

The Juve Next Gen side competes in a tough national league, so he is likely to face more challenging opponents who will build him up there than in the Premier League 2.

Also, if we do not need him now in our first team, it makes little sense to add such a fine player to our squad, knowing he wants regular game time.

We could add him to our senior squad if he keeps developing well in the next few seasons.