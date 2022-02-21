Arsenal among the clubs tipped to battle for Man Utd star

Former Premier League goalscorer Kevin Phillips claims Tottenham and Arsenal are options for Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman is running down his contract at Manchester United and he might not extend the deal with them.

The Red Devils are keen to keep him in their squad. However, that might not happen.

Ideally, he should leave the Premier League, especially because the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus want to sign him.

However, the World Cup winner could join another Premier League club, according to The Telegraph.

Phillips says Chelsea and Manchester City are off of the list of teams he can join.

He then tipped Arsenal and Spurs to land him if he was to join another EPL side.

He told Football Insider: “I think Tottenham could be an option though. Would he be able to play under Conte in that system? Conte certainly got the best out of him at Juventus. That relationship makes it possible.

“Arsenal is another club. He could slot in alongside Thomas Partey.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Phillips was a great player and a good pundit, but a move for Pogba very unlikely for Arsenal.

The midfielder is a fine player, and he has had an accomplished career so far.

However, Arsenal needs a player with a different profile and I don’t think we want to deal with his loudmouth agent, Mino Raiola.