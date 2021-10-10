Arsenal among the clubs who lobbied to stop Newcastle takeover

Arsenal is one of the Premier League clubs who asked the Premier League to block the sale of Newcastle United to a consortium led by the Saudi Arabia government.

The Magpies have seen the end of Mike Ashley’s reign at the club and they have entered a new era where they are expected to spend more money than Manchester City has done.

Premier League rivals have watched as City has dominated the competition in the last decade thanks to the spending power of their owners.

Newcastle’s new owners are the richest in the Premier League and they would now threaten the table position of traditional big clubs like Arsenal.

The Daily Mail says the Gunners and the likes of Tottenham tried to stop the Premier League from allowing the sale of the North-East club from going through.

However, their attempts proved futile and they now have one more competition to consider in their bid to get back inside the Premier League’s top four.

Rich owners have shown with clubs like Chelsea and City that they can spend their way to success quickly and football fans now expect that to happen at Newcastle.

It remains unclear if Stan Kroenke will respond to this development and give Arsenal as much support as they need to remain competitive.