Arsenal among the Premier League clubs with most injured players

Injuries are an inherent aspect of football, and clubs strive to minimise the number of players sidelined during a season. However, players can still be prone to physical problems, leading to key absences for various teams this term.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool currently tops the list with the most injured players, with ten players unavailable for the Reds. Chelsea follows closely behind with nine players on the treatment table. Newcastle and Sheffield United come next with eight players each missing.

Crystal Palace has seven players currently unavailable due to injuries. then Arsenal, Bournemouth, Luton, Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Brentford follow with each club having six injured players.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Injuries are a part of the game, and that is why clubs keep a large squad to work with.

We have some of Europe’s top players in our squad, and the depth of talent is a reason we continue to do well in the league despite missing key men.

Hopefully, none of those performing well for us now will be injured until the end of the season.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…