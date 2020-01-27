Arsenal among the teams considering a move for former Liverpool star

Arsenal is one of the teams keen on signing Emre Can from Juventus.
The Germany international joined Juventus from Liverpool in 2018 after running down his contract at Anfield. He has, however, struggled for form and minutes at the Allianz Stadium and a move away seems to be on the cards.
Reports from Germany via Mail Sport claims that Arsenal is among five teams looking to sign the wantaway midfielder.
Arsenal is reportedly keen to add him to their squad as Mikel Arteta continues to rebuild his side.
The Spaniard has been forced to manage the squad he inherited for the rest of this season with the club planning to back him up significantly in the next transfer window.
Can was one of Liverpool’s best performers while he was in the Premier League and the German helped the Reds reach the 2018 Champions League final.
Maurizio Sarri seems to favour other midfielders over him but his qualities are undoubted. Juventus will reportedly allow him to leave if any team pays around £25 million for his signature.
However, he currently earns £260,000 per week and that could put teams off. Borussia Dortmund is seen as the front runners but is only prepared to pay him £160,000 per week.
The report further claims that Tottenham, Man Utd and Bayern Munich are the other clubs interested in signing the 26-year-old.
That is quite a line up of clubs that are being linked with a player that is yet to reach his peak. It will be interesting to see where he finally ends up.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Over-rated and over paid.No thanks.
Lols..
Ain’t he off to Dortmund? He’s not my cup of tea.
I don’t think Arsenal would buy Can. Because he would most likely be too expensive for someone who is not popular enough to sell shirts
Unless Arteta is desperate to learn Klopp’s methods from Can
If Arteta wants to find more about Klopp’s system, he should have asked Arsenal to approach Nathaniel Clyne. His contract will end in this summer and we need someone to compete with Bellerin
Can can improve us
Latest rumours of today:The transfer of Pablo Mari collapsed;the reasons:unknown.Read the Mail.
Here we go again with yet another false rumour. Oh, I have no doubt that, ideally, AFC would like several of these who are rumoured(despite the fact that means we would be fielding a team of “two hundred plus players”) But in REALITY LAND WHERE I LIVE, they just won’t be happening, so as they won’t be happening, I am not interested. I guess many Gooners feel the same way.