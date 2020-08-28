Arsenal among the teams fighting over the number of subs for next season 

Premier League teams are at war as some teams want the five substitutes rule that helped clubs during the restart to be maintained, while others don’t and have asked for the return of three substitutes.

The Premier League allowed teams to make 5 substitutes during the restart of the prolonged 2019/2020 Premier League season.

Ahead of the new season, clubs were asked to vote if they want that rule to be maintained in the new season.

In the initial vote, teams voted for a return to three substitutes, but the top sides like Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool voted for the five subs to stay.

The teams in favour of five subs have now succeeded in convincing other teams to join them in favour of the rule and it will be part of the agenda in the Premier League’s latest meeting today.

Sun Sports reports that the teams will be asked to vote again in favour of or against the rule when they meet virtually today.

The five subs rule did help Arsenal as the Gunners were one of the in-form teams during the Premier League restart and Mikel Arteta will hope that his players will keep up their level if the rule is changed for the coming campaign.