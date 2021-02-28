Arsenal among the teams looking to sign 19-year-old Wigan star

Arsenal is one of several teams looking to sign Kyle Joseph as he nears the end of his current deal at Wigan.

The striker broke into their first team this season and he has scored 5 goals for them, but his time with them is limited.

The London-born Scottish youth international has been one of the players helping the League One side to stay competitive.

Mirror Football says he has interest from Arsenal and other Premier League teams, as well as, interest from Celtic, Rangers and teams outside the UK.

He is under contract with them until the end of this season, which makes a move for him even more appealing.

The Gunners have some of the Premier League’s best young attackers with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah catching the attention of other teams.

Joseph will fancy his chances against those players when he moves to the Emirates.

At 19, he has all the time to become one of Arsenal’s regulars in the next few years.

But the Gunners will have to see off competition for his signature first before they can land him.

The striker will also have to be prepared to work hard and earn regular playing time at the Emirates or ask to leave on loan if he wants more first-team chances immediately.