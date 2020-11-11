Arsenal among the teams that is looking to land Bundesliga ace

SportsBild via the Metro claims that Arsenal is one of the teams that is looking to land RB Leipzig winger, Christopher Nkunku.

The Frenchman came through the ranks at PSG and made his breakthrough at the French champions before he left them for Leipzig last summer.

The report claims that Arsenal wanted to sign Nkunku on loan in January 2019, but they couldn’t meet PSG’s asking price.

They returned for a permanent transfer last summer, they still couldn’t get him and were beaten to his signature by Leipzig.

Although they have since fired Unai Emery, who wanted the player in the first place, he is still attractive to Mikel Arteta who continues to strengthen his team.

With 19 assists from 55 league games, Nkunku has the output that can set Arsenal’s attackers free to score goals on a more frequent basis.

The report says Leipzig knows that several teams will be looking to sign their top man and they have set an asking price of 40m euros for his sale.

Arsenal will want to continue their spending spree in the next transfer window as they look to return to the top four and it will be interesting to see how far they go to get Nkunku.