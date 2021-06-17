Arsenal among the teams that want to sign versatile Porto star

Arsenal has joined Sevilla and Fiorentina in becoming interested in a move for FC Porto winger, Jesus Corona.

The Mexican is one of the top stars at the Portuguese side and he impressed for them as they reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League last season.

He plays on the right-wing and can play as a defender or a winger.

Arsenal will probably lose Hector Bellerin this summer as the Spaniard considers a change of scenery after 10 years at the club.

The Gunners remain keen on signing several top players to bolster their squad and the Daily Mail says Corona is the latest name on their transfer wishlist.

The report says he has just one season left on his current Porto contract and he is very likely to leave before next season starts.

His present release clause stands at £21.4 million and it will expire around mid-July.

Arsenal will have to see off serious competition to sign him, but the lure of the Premier League and living in London might help them to win the race for his signature.