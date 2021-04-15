Arsenal among three Premier League teams looking to sign Italian striker

Arsenal is among three Premier League teams leading the race for Torino striker, Andrea Belotti.

The Italian is on the wishlist of several top European teams as he runs down his current deal with the struggling Serie A side.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for him as uncertainty continues to surround the future of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

Mikel Arteta will be supported in his decision on the future of the duo and he might choose to replace them with Belotti.

Although he has interest from Italy and around Europe, TuttoSport says Manchester United, Tottenham and the Gunners lead the race for his signature.

Spurs face a summer that might see them sell Harry Kane and he would need replacing.

If the Englishman stays, they could replace Carlos Vinicius if he returns to Benfica.

Arteta has struggled to get goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in this campaign and his poor form after signing a new deal might affect their decision on Lacazette even though the Frenchman has been on a scoring spree.

Torino is 17th on the Serie A table, but Belotti has scored 12 league goals and provided 6 assists from 27 games.