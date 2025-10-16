Arsenal among top clubs interested in prodigious young left-back

Arsenal currently boast one of the best defences in European football, but that hasn’t stopped links to more defensive reinforcements, with the latest name being Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown.

The Gunners are stacked across the backline, with a number of options for different positions. The left-back spot has been reclaimed by a rejuvenated Riccardo Calafiori this campaign, while Myles Lewis-Skelly and Piero Hincapié offer further cover. Despite that depth, Arsenal are still being linked with another left-back.

Arsenal monitoring Frankfurt starlet

As reported by The Mirror, Arsenal are expressing interest in Frankfurt’s prodigious young full-back Nathaniel Brown. The left-sided defender has been a revelation this term, featuring in every game for the Germans so far and contributing three goal involvements.

His impressive form earned him a first Germany call-up this month, and he made his debut against Luxembourg last week. Arsenal are not alone in their admiration, with both Real Madrid and Manchester City also thought to be keen on securing his services. It is claimed that he could cost up to £52 million to prise him away from Frankfurt.

Will Arsenal make a move?

Capable of playing multiple positions on the left flank, Brown’s versatility and attacking intent certainly add to his appeal. However, the Gunners are unlikely to spend that kind of money on such an inexperienced player, at least for now.

The position is already well covered, while a similar amount was spent on Piero Hincapié last summer on an initial loan with an obligation to buy. Perhaps Arsenal are looking to add a new profile to their options in that position, but we will have to wait and see.

The Gunners return to Premier League action this weekend with a short trip to Fulham on Saturday. After going top of the league last time out, they will hope to consolidate that position with another win and a good run of form.

Benjamin Kenneth

