Arsenal among top teams targeting a move for Italian ace

Arsenal is one of at least three English teams looking to sign Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa, according to a report in the Sun.

The Italian has been in fine form for Fiorentina as he continues to develop his career in the Italian top flight.

The past two seasons have seen him come to the attention of top European sides with the likes of PSG, Juventus, and Liverpool also linked with a move for him claims the Sun.

He will have just two years left on his current deal at the end of this season and the Italians have done their best to hold on to him over the past three transfer windows.

However, the club’s director has recently admitted that the player could leave when a good offer is made.

The coronavirus outbreak is set to affect teams across the globe financially and Fiorentina is one of several Italian teams who may need to sell their top players to keep their team afloat.

The club’s general director told an Italian radio station: “We’ll see what his future will be at the end of the season.

“He is sought-after by Italian clubs, but also from foreign ones.”

Arsenal will look to strengthen their team when the transfer window reopens and although the club is unlikely to spend too much, they know that they will have to buy players if they want to get back into the Premier League’s top four.