Arsenal amongst four clubs chasing wantaway Eridivisie star

Orkun Kokcu has supposedly told Feyernoord that he will not be signing a new contract with the club, with Arsenal and Seville amongst those interested in his signature.

The Turkish winger has been linked with our club throughout this season, with reports we were keen to secure a deal before the European Championships in fear of his stock rising significantly, but that competition has of course been put back 12 months.

Over the last week however, reports emerged claiming that his club have placed him on the transfer list, and now it is claimed that the player has told the club that he will not sign a new deal, and I can’t help but link the two together.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee will be needed to land the 19 year-old, who was enjoying his first season as a regular in the first-team, it has been confirmed that four clubs are interested in him at present.

Frank Arnesen, Feyernoord’s Sporting Director said: ‘There are no offers. But we are aware of Sevilla’s interest.

‘We have held meetings, and there are four clubs interested in him, one of them is Sevilla.

‘There is nothing official yet, and no offers have been received.’

Head coach Dick Advocaat has also named Arsenal as interested previously.

We previously posted a video of the future stars best bits, which can be found here.

Due to the player’s situation with his current club, as well as the likely blow to finances around the globe due to the Coronavirus, I wouldn’t expect the asking price to be too excessive, and he could well prove to be a bargain buy this summer.

Could he boost our options in attack? Could a bidding war drive his price up this summer?

Patrick