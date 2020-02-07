According to the Telegraph, Arsenal are amongst several Premier League sides that are eyeing a summer move for Liverpool ace Adam Lallana.

The Telegraph add that Leicester, Tottenham and West Ham are also keeping a close eye on England international, who looks set to be available on a free this summer.

The report adds that Lallana is yet to hold talks with Liverpool over his future as the versatile midfielder is fully focused on helping the Reds end their almost 30-year wait for a league title.

Liverpool signed Lallana five-and-a-half-years ago for a fee of £25m, as per BBC Sport.

Lallana may have made an even bigger impact at Anfield if his time in Merseyside wasn’t hindered by injuries.

The 31-year-old has made 19 appearances across all competitions this season, though he’s only started seven of these.

With competition for place in Jurgen Klopp’s side fierce, it would be understandable if Lallana moved on in the summer in order to get more playing time.

Whilst the former Southampton star has experience that could be useful for the Gunners, Lallana’s past injury troubles would undoubtedly make him a risky signing.

Given our struggles to keep players fit in recent years, it may be wise for Arsenal to avoid this signing.