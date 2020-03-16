According to the Express via Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are amongst the sides interested in Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.

The report adds that European outfits Lazio, AC Milan and Lyon are also eyeing a move for the Croatian.

With the 30-year-old having just one year left on his contract, the Express add that Liverpool would be willing to sell for at least £18m.

Lovren has made 14 appearances across all competitions for the Reds this season.

The defender has slipped down the pecking order over the last couple of months, with Joe Gomez and preferred as Virgil van Dijk’s partner at the heart of Liverpool’s defence.

Despite the report adding that Lovren is prepared to take a pay cut to leave Anfield, should the Gunners really be interested in someone who will turn 31 this summer?

Mikel Arteta’s side certainly need to strengthen in defence in the next transfer window, but should we instead be focusing on other targets or even a permanent move for loanee Pablo Mari?