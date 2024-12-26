Arsenal Analysis: A look at Arteta’s options to replace the injured Bukayo Saka

There is no disguising the fact that Bukayo Saka would be one of the first names on a list of players we wouldn’t want to be injured.

Every team has a core group of talent so good that they can’t be replaced.

The 23-year-old tore his hamstring at Selhurst Park and Mikel Arteta says it will take him weeks to recover. Tactically, so much of our attack comes from the right side it’s hard to argue that we have not become over reliant on the Star Boy.

Our manager knows whoever he picks as his replacement the quality will reduce. That’s why the Spaniard is spending this Xmas being creative. He claims he’s got a few ideas up his sleeve and will discuss them with his squad.

No one is pretending this isn’t a serious blow to our title bid where we have zero room for error.

Yet it’s an opportunity for someone to shine ….

We know it won’t be Sterling. He’s got his own fitness concerns. A knee issue means he’s out for weeks adding to his frustrating time in North London.

Martinelli on the right?

Saka doesn’t miss many games. When he was unavailable for our final fixture of last season, he asked Martinelli to switch sides.

It’s worth pointing out that was the switch he made when Saka was subbed off on Saturday.

Many feel the Brazilian looked more comfortable on the right where he could cross first time with his favoured foot. Our boss’s preference is having a right-footed option on the left but is this another example of the Spaniard over-complicating his tactics?

It’s long been felt that Martinelli has regressed in the last year, so a change of position might benefit him.

While the 23-year-old has to take responsibility for his own form there is a theory he’s been over coached. When he first broke on the scene, he was so direct at times the one player you could guarantee would take on his man. One of the first things the new regime did was teach the youngster when to time his runs to preserve his energy. Has he been micromanaged too much?

Jesus on the right

This would be my pick.

The Gunners have become so reliant on Saka our attack is predictable.

The opposition doubled up on Saka knowing we would build attacks on the right and hope he produces some magic. We rarely even have an overlapping full back anymore.

This goes against Arsenal identity. For years we were known around the world for having players who had footballing intelligence to the point they wouldn’t stay in one position. Players would move around making it impossible for defenders to mark them.

Jesus is one of the best at this even when he was having a goal drought.

The Brazilian’s close control and work rate means even when not confident he can make something happen out of nothing.

So, this isn’t asking a striker to play out of position. When in possession I trust him to time when to join Havertz up front. I don’t trust the German to do that the other way around.

Trossard On the Right

Trossard is another player who has the footballing intelligence to not stay in one position, timing when to move around and switch roles with others.

It’s whether the Belgian can be trusted to take the baton and run with it?

The perception of the 30-year-old is he’s always been more comfortable as an impact sub.

He did find his mojo in the title run in the last campaign and you can argue he’s the best natural finisher at the club.

Could start him on either side or as a false nine.

Nwaneri

It was Arteta who himself name checked the teenager as an alternative for our right side.

It’s worth pointing out though that our manager resisted trusting the teenager when Odegaard was injured and attacking midfield would be Nwaneri’s preference position.

It would seem odd to now have faith in the 17-year-old in not his natural role.

In a sub appearance against Everton and the first half of the Carabao QFinals the youngster did little to show he needed to be rushed into the first team.

Long term that might help his development as unrealistic expectation was placed on his youthful shoulders simply because Gooners want to believe he’s the next Fabregas.

In reality he’s done very little to earn that opinion, yet to start a league fixture for the senior side.

If he did start in Saka’s place, we couldn’t play just on the right as it would foolishly be putting pressure on a kid.

January

If the plan is to spend money in January, then there’s a chance we only have to get through Ipswich at home with our current squad.

Yet it’s unlikely the Kroenke Family will release funds next month. Whether that’s our owners being unable or unwilling is debatable.

FFP restrictions means clubs can’t spend endless amounts of money even if they wanted to. That’s why the last Winter Window was quiet.

Even with those sensitive rules I’m still not sure if Arteta’s employers would ever demand to know what’s needed to be Champions and make it happen. For example, they could have demanded by now that staff had scouted and shortlisted the striker we clearly need.

The fact in the last hour of the summer we were loaning Sterling proves the priority remains finding value.

It’s more likely we make money in January than spend it.

Dan

