Arsenal Analysis – How far has Mikel Arteta progressed since his arrival?

After two and a half years, how far has Arteta gone? By Eddie Hoyte
Hi Gooners and Goonerettes.
It’s been over a month since I last made a comment contribution on here. Work, studio, and everything that keeps me away occasionally.
It’s been a year, 9 months, and 5 days since I had written my first article specifically on what Arteta changed when he came in December 2019, and how he was changing the activities and culture among the players.
Today I’m sharing another of my in-depth views and research, quotes about him and the club since then, and this might a bit long for some of you folks, but I hope you make it to the end.
For reflection, I’m going to explore the situations surrounding the club and manager, and of course, this will be my opinions alone and quotes from a few people.
No point going into how Arteta got the job or the moves he made when he got the job. I’ll like to believe everyone knows that at this point. Has he done the things he said he would so far? Yes, he’s done some very impressively, and some are still questionable up until this moment. I’ve been a vocal supporter of Arsenal, the players, and Arteta since he came in. I’ve had to stay quiet about his struggles for a full season because I always said his first season was going to be nothing to me, as I’ll give him the rookie pass and a chance to learn and experience the job before I’ll start having my expectations.
I did get questioned, about my loyalty towards the club and all, but I understood why some fans would think that way, and I understood what I was doing by standing behind the manager in his first season.
Contrary to how fans pretend to make it look, this is actually Arteta’s second full season in charge of the club.
He started this season poorly and understandably with a weak team that had to face two of the best teams very early into the season. After that, I’ll be honest, I thought okay the best we’ll be able to get is top 6.
I never thought at some point we’d be in the race for top 4, but here we are still in the fight with a few games to go despite losing our last two games, and deservedly so. From here, we’ll need to put in our absolute best and nothing else to make the top 4. If we don’t make it, we’ll only have ourselves to blame and we’ll have to settle for Europa League qualification. That’s not enough for me. I barely watched our Europa league games during the past seasons, nothing about it gives me joy, so I don’t put my time into it. In return, I never got affected when we crashed out or lost the final.
A couple of weeks ago, Arteta gave an interview and he said this…. “Until now I think one of the biggest successes has been to create – as a club – a culture and an atmosphere where our players, staff, and everyone can feel that this is a place where they can fulfil their potential.
“It is a place where they can grow, they can participate, and everyone can add value to the club. When you get that, you create a real sense of belonging and that’s something more powerful than just personal interest. I think that’s been one of our biggest wins so far.”
So far, we can agree with the fact that the culture in the club and dressing room has evolved a whole lot, and the team when they win, they win together, and they lose together, and even among the staff on the training pitch there’s a lot of togetherness.
He went on ahead to say this: “You have to be aligned to give the players the right environment and protection – and sometimes the right push – that’s necessary. Obviously, before we sign them we do a lot of work to understand whether they can adapt and evolve in our culture and if they have the qualities they need to be successful in our team.”
Also, after PSG got knocked out of the UCL and Arteta’s name was being thrown around for the PSG job. Kevin De Bruyne gave an interview, and I think about his comment, and I see where Arteta might’ve gotten his ability to bring together new players and form a strong bond between them. KDB said; “Man City looks for the best players but also learns about personal life, the way you behave. They know how to create a group. It’s a little different from what is done at PSG.”
It’s only fair to see where Arteta might’ve picked his recruitment ideas from. If you want to build a group of players and turn them into a family, you’ve got to make sure they’re players that can work in a group, whose personal lives and behaviour are important.
Perhaps this is why the manager got rid of certain players? We know, aside from Ozil being a player past his prime, his personal life and dealings with the media at some point became controversial, and somehow he’s still struggling with that, as he was currently suspended. Take note, this is not about Ozil or going back to what he was to us, this is not to attack him or incite attacks against him.
Another example would be Guendouzi, whose talent isn’t no secret but his attitude got him where he is right now.
Do we actually believe Arteta doesn’t seem to think he’s good enough to be around as a squad player, that he’s better than Elneny?
Oh, I think he’s aware of Guendouzi’s abilities and potential, but somehow, trying to create a calm dressing room without ego and attitude seems to be more important to him, hence Guendouzi had to go. Maybe some more players too.
Another one of those non-negotiables for young and new players to succeed under Mikel is to get a grip on the language.
“Playing in one of the more difficult leagues in the world is a different challenge depending on where you have come from. But also, it’s about how much they do to adapt. They might not speak English when they arrive, but what can you do in a month or two months? They might say ‘it’s difficult for me’ but how much are you really trying? Because for me the language is an absolute basic. It’s the platform for everything. If not, you cannot communicate, make yourself understood or noticeable. You cannot create your figure, your identity, within the dressing room and the club without being able to communicate.
“It’s impossible, so I always put a lot of emphasis on players when they arrive – the first thing is you have to learn the language. You have to be able to communicate. That’s whether you are coming from the academy or not it doesn’t matter – you have to be able to talk with your teammates. It’s something we talk about because, in my opinion, it’s a key to success.”
This is a big one because we experienced it with Unai Emery. Myself, I lost support for him even though I started out as one of his biggest supporters, just as I did for Arteta. Aside from failing to control the big egos in the room and putting his foot down, Emery’s only biggest flaw with us was his inability to communicate in English.
Obviously now it’s crystal clear the man is clearly a great and underrated coach in Europe. Perhaps in some alternate Universe, Arsenal got rid of the big ego players, and are a team with the togetherness and culture change Arteta brought and have an alternate Unai Emery as the coach who could communicate clearly with the team. Basically, in some alternate universe, Emery’s biggest flaws and let-downs with us never existed, and I know that’s some bomb movie I’d love to see or watch just to see how it ends. If only it works that way. Lol.
Back to our universe, You could also question why Emery refused to work with a translator. He’s the professional, one of the best and underrated current managers and I’m just some guy who got his football knowledge from years of watching the game and reading books about the game and its technicalities. If the common fan understands that language and communication are important, how come Emery didn’t treat it as such? I can’t wrap my head around it. I mean you’ve got to hand it to him for preferring to take the challenge and effort to try. He’d go on ahead to communicate with the players and media in English. What came out of it was being turned comical for trying and his accent by the media, fans, including myself. That was the infamous “Good Ebening”. With leaks coming out about how players sometimes mocked his accent, and some couldn’t understand him whenever he spoke. Marcelo Bielsa worked with a translator, and you’d be left thinking, why did Emery refuse to get one for himself till he could handle the language properly?
Though Mr. Emery came out and gave an interview saying Arsenal fans weren’t patient with him as we’ve been with Arteta, and there’s really no lie in that. I was one of Emery’s biggest supporters, but I got tired of the game and the football we were playing after six months, even though we went on an impressive run. Perhaps if he had sorted out the dressing room first just like Arteta did, and the fans saw a cultural shift, perhaps he could’ve been given more time?
This isn’t an article written to criticize one man while praising the other. I started out writing this about Arteta and the team, and I think the Emery explanation coming into it actually proves Arteta has done one hell of a great job at the club so far. In his second full year as a football manager.
One thing I will admit to his time is I’m still unimpressed he keeps making some of the same mistakes he made last season. I think the Crystal Palace game was one of those days where it just doesn’t happen and everyone was off, but the Brighton game was a different ball game. I completely lay that loss on Arteta. After losing Partey and Tierney, there was no point weakening the midfield further by moving Xhaka to left-back when we had players who could’ve played the position.
So, I’m still impressed by the progress made so far but there’s also so much more to be done, and now is the time for him to show if he can actually handle situations like these.
The team has the chance to make one last big push for the top four.
Will Arteta and the boys make it to the finish line, or will they crumble further? This period will be Arteta’s most challenging one yet.
Have a great weekend you beautiful people.
Eddie
He’s been a down and up manager, he’s young and still learning many may say but age as a manager shouldn’t really count in my oppion, there’s been alot of great young managers over the years, it’s more if ARTETA can get the cash support to build a winning team again instead of here’s so much from kroenke and a couple of loaness , and this rumour of Barcelona wanting to swap 3 players for our best centre back Gabriel, well if that happens the club’s stupid, as were building a winning team not here to take 3 has beens of Barcelona who got beat with Frankfurt last night at the nou camp, we want to keep our best and just because Barcelona’s a big club deep down since they lost Messi they have struggled badly, but I I lay care about Arsenal and that Gabriel stays at arsenal as there’s not 3 players at Barcelona defence wise that could make a transfer happen with Gabriel, why give our best away to make them better ,just doesn’t make sense… And I hope ARTETA ,EDU AND THE CLUB AND READING THIS AS US SUPPORTERS WILL GO CRAZY IF THEY DO A SWAP JUST TO GET 3 PLAYERS IN, the got aubameyang for free then stuck a £80 million release clause on him (WTF)
The club is not smart enough when it comes to sales and add to that we overrate our player too much. No wonder some years ago people here were saying they would reject 60m from PSG for Guendouzi. For someone like Gabriel if we can get 60m for him it would be a great deal. Suppose Barca bid that and we rejected it means that the club believes Gabriel will be or is world class. Now looking at Gabriel now can we say he’s world class or will be?? These are the 50-50 decisions where our clubs fail. We’ve kept numerous players in these kind of scenarios and have regretted.
No offense Eddie I highly respect the effort u put.
A very different article
But I think either u got the tittle wrong or u just deviated
Nevertheless its fine 🙂
Coming to the question I think even a person who is blind can see the progress we made
Arteta is no way perfect
But I see him just like any of our players young and inexperienced with an extremely high ceiling, yet he’s tactics (excluding past 2 games) was quite elite.
No doubt sometimes he makes howlers but that’s all part of the process
But it really makes no sense sacking him if we don’t get top 4
I know for the history of this gargantuan club a simple top 4 is a failure
But a lot has changes since, the amount we spent on 6 players is nearly the same amount Chelsea spent on a striker and the previous summer they invested over 250 million to a team that was already better than our team back then while we went down hill.
I don’t see the need to mention man city n Liverpool they spent large amount too, basically buying success.
Despite all of this we were and still (unlikely) in a top 4 fight
I see this transfer market is the most critical. Let him sign the players he wants even if that means we have to spend another 200 million
And next season is what defies his success
If he gets the players he wants a top 4 semifinals in at least one domestic cup
The Europa league victory if we finish 5th
Minimum quarterfinals if UCL if 4th is a must
#coyg
Good points. But I beg to disagree that Liverpool is buying success. They sell talents for good money (something we obviously do not know how to do) and they buy well (after extensively scouting a player to know if he fits their system). Most of their transfers in recent seasons are spot on (Van Dijk, Allison, Fabinho, Mane, Firmino, Salah, Jota, Konate) and they do not spend obscene amounts on transfers and wages like the Old Trafford club on mediocrity. We need to learn from them
I agree Arteta has overseen a cultural shift as he said but I also thought he would be competing for the Champions League in 3yrs, again like he said. Moreover, speaking of Aubameyang, would Arteta have paid him to leave if he was banging in goals, considering the cultural shift he spoke about? Didn’t Arteta take notice of his “indiscipline” while he was still scoring and even gave him the armband and pushed the club to give him obscene wages? Why use a lateness excuse to bring up all his past sins and exorcise him in such acrimonious circumstance? My simple point is that we need a more experienced and proven manager and technical director to handle a global brand like The Arsenal
Even if Arteta does fail I still believe he has potential. Of course potential can sometimes take a while to start producing. As a fan I want him do well now though. If we don’t get top 4 then on hindsight, it may look like we’ve gone backwards since Wenger’s sacking. Wenger in his final years was actually consistent in getting 4th but only dropped out when there was a genuine threat for that 4th position. Imo if he had stayed in 18/19 and 19/20 we could’ve gotten top 4. In 18/19 I would tip him to finish 3rd or 4th because Sarri and Poch with inconsistent with their clubs and in 19/20 I tip him to finish 4th over Lampard. This theory is proven right because you can see that in 15/16 he got 2nd and that was because the clubs that should’ve gotten 2nd and 3rd were all off form. At the time Liverpool were still not themselves too. I also think Wenger finishes 4th this season easily because of how inconsistent Spurs and Man Utd are. I know he should’ve left in 2008 but this is an interesting thought I had.
Did we appoint Arteta to progress or the team. Arteta might be progressing but the main priority is the team here. Considering he has never managed at any club before, anything would be achievement for him, but when you think of the club he represent then you will know it’s not really an achievement. Coaches at the top team are meant to improve, and challenge and win trophies for the team. Anything beyond this is totally irrelevant.
This is why we see top teams sack their manager regardless of what they might have achieved in the past.
It’s part of their job.
Unless the standard is low like us, anything is acceptable.
Even Rodgers is now sitting on a hot seat despite lifting two trophies for them as Arteta did. And when you compare the quality of the team it’s incomparable.
Thank you Pat for a very interesting article.
We should never forget state of our club when Arteta arrived in December 2019, and the hostile and very negative atmosphere at the Emirates.
From my point o view Arteta got a hell of a job, with all our internal and external obstacles. On top of that we got the pandemic which wasn’t beneficial for Arteta at all. We have been in a mess recently, but Arteta has sort it out bit by bit.
We don’t have a top four squad, but a first eleven with top four potential. To get to the next step we need to invest and sign more quality players. If we want to go all the way we need a quality squad like Liverpool and ManCity.
Arteta isn’t perfect and will keep on making mistakes, like most of us. Consider the situation when he arrived and all the challenges he has been facing, it’s my opinion that he has done a decent job. I’m behind him and expect further progression next season.
Emery got Arsenal to 5th playing 15 European games. Arteta after two 8th place finishes has the team in 5th with no European football. So are we succeeding or not? It all depeds on one’s expectations. Then by cherry picking statistics it is easy to “prove” Arsenal is doing well just as with other cherry picked stats anyone can “prove” Arsenal is doing poorly. For me my expectations this term have always been 5th/6th. Top 6 in a very competitive league is fine while top 4 is a bonus and Cup runs an optional extra. So if we finish 6th or above Arteta should stay. 7th and he should go