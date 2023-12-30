Arsenal Analysis: The reasons why Zinchenko is more exposed at left-back this season

BLAME DEFENSIVE LAPSES IN THE LEFT BACK ON TEAM SHAPE AND INJURIES By I

I have read fans reactions about how Zinchenko is a defensive worry at the left back position. I have also read some articles in support of that.

I want to make an opinion on why the way the team plays seemed to expose the left back position.

Arteta sets his team in a way where possession is kept from his opponents thereby limiting their attacking chances. The assistance of one of the fullbacks in the midfield helps in achieving his goal.

Last season, the players were set up on the pitch in a way where they interchange position in certain areas of the field. Saka played with Odegard and White to great effect. Gabriel Jesus played with Martinelli and sometimes interchanges on the right side to great effect. Xhaka played on the left-hand side behind the striker and the left wing while equally helping the left full back and the defensive midfield areas as the game demands.

Zinchenko was meant to help in possession because of his passing abilities. In possession, the team was playing with three defenders at the back. Though Xhaka’s game reading ability helped the team to great effects, his lack of pace limited his attacking contributions (even though he scored great goals).

This season, while the combinations among Odegard, Saka and White are there, the recruitment of Rice, Havertz and injuries to Partey, Timber and Tomiyasu has affected the way the team is set up to play on the left side.

From the first EPL game against Forest, Timber was deployed on the left for his pace, defensive and passing abilities while Partey was played on the right to do what Zinchenko did last season on the left.

Tomiyasu wasn’t combining well in the midfield last season. That could be one of the reasons he wasn’t starting regularly. His best achievement was his man marking of Salah at the Emirates. This season, he seemed to have adapted his game better in combining with the midfielders and helping in attack. This is why he was involved in the combinations that led to the goal against City. Unfortunately, he got injured when he was in form.

At the moment, due to injuries, we have only Zinchenko as the player who can play the possession football from one of full backs. I don’t think Kiwior can play such a role. The best Kiwior could offer on the left is to run up and down the channel which is not how Arteta wants to play (remember Tierney). What the team lacks on occasions is proper cover from either centre back, midfield or left wing against dangerous wingers. The instruction to our left winger (Martinelli or Trossard) to remain on the left wing most times doesn’t cover the fullback from that position.

In the game against Liverpool, Arnold was helping his team to create chances from deep. Konate was helping him against Martinelli to a great effect. Saka had two or three defenders to contend with. Whereas, for Arsenal, Salah was given freedom to face Zinchenko alone severally. Salah’s goal was more of a combination of quality pass from Arnold which beat our team shape and Salah’s finishing quality.

This team will get better when the injured players return.

by I

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…