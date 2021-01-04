Arsenal Analysis: We still need a playmaker – but which one?

Arsenal Still Need a Playmaker by AI
Arsenal knew they needed a creative force going into this season. Houssem Aouar was supposed to be the answer to that but it was not to be—mostly because they couldn’t sell players in a window suffering from the effects of the pandemic.
Arsenal started with a 3-4-3 that had Lacazette, Willian and Aubameyang leading the line. On paper, that was a seemingly good front 3. An inside forward in Aubameyang, a central forward who can drop to build up play like Oliver Giroud and a playmaking forward in Willian. All of them are Premier League veterans and one is a genuine superstar.
The first game of the season showed what this frontline was going to be all about: Lacazette would drop to fill in the midfield, Aubameyang would move into the central hole left behind, Willian would be responsible for serving it to Aubameyang from out wide. On that day, Aubameyang scored from a Willian pass and the Brazilian got an hattrick of assists. But since then, performance levels have dropped and it has a real struggle to get goals from the frontline. As the situation got frighteningly worse with Willian seemingly tired of football, transfer rumors started linking Arsenal to Dominik Szoboszlai. It made some sense. Cheap, young, good in the final third and setpieces, the Hungarian could have been a great buy. But something was missing — Arsenal were too quiet about the transfer—and it became apparent with the new round of rumours linking them to Julian Brandt and Emiliano Buendia.
Julian Brandt and Emiliano Buendia have a different profile to Dominik Szoboszlai. They are less about direct actions and more about contributing to play. Dominik Szoboszlai has the profile of a creator: someone who receives the ball and often immediately attempts to make a decisive action. Bruno Fernandes is a player with this profile, too. But while Arsenal’s attack suffered from the low quality of their final third actions (be it crosses, shots or passes), a deeper problem was revealed by the data analysis community: Arsenal were one of the slowest at moving the ball up the pitch.
A creator wouldn’t necessarily solve that issue. This is why Sporting FC had often used Bruno Fernandes in a deeper role. Smaller teams usually lack the quality to move the ball quickly and cleanly up the field. It’s a testament to the Portuguese’ intelligence that he was able to fulfill this role for Sporting. But most creators simply won’t have Fernandes’ versatility and Dominik Szbozlai was one of them.
What Arsenal needed was a playmaker: someone who is good at contributing to the buildup, shielding the ball, carrying it and keeping it in the final third. Eden Hazard, Neymar, Jack Grealish are notable examples of this. It is extremely important to be able to move the ball quickly and keep it under pressure when you are playing against a lowblock, which was where most of Arsenal’s problems were stemming from. This helps you maintain sustained pressure against the block where they do not get out and you can then attack in wave after wave. This is best mechanism for breaking down a lowblock. Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal were very good at this. And so are Liverpool and Manchester City now.
Emile Smith-Rowe has shown Arsenal what they were missing in the last couple of games, but an injury-prone youngster, though extremely talented, is not who Arsenal should rely on throughout the rest of the season.
Julian Brandt and Emiliano Buendia are adept at being playmakers to a certain extent, especially the former. This is the sort of profile that Arsenal are looking for and should look for. Houssem Aouar is the best option out there. Don’t be surprised if Arsenal decide that there is no good option out there, reintroduce Mesut Ozil and wait for the summer to resume their chase of Houssem Aouar. That’s who and what they need.
Agboola Israel
21 CommentsAdd a Comment
We don’t need another CAM, since we’ve got Smith-Rowe, Ceballos, Willian, Nelson, Willock, Lacazette and Ozil who can play as no 10. We need a player type we don’t have
We definitely need another CAM.
Ceballos has been played in the CAM position a few times before, but he failed to impress.
Willian, Nelson, Willock and Laca have not done well in that position in league games
True, Arsenal cannot rely only on Smith Rowe, and we cannot buy additional 10 while we have someone like Ozil pocketing money every week without doing anything.
We all know Ozil comment last weekend is truth, the team look good with n10, Arsenal did mistake to froze him out from the team,
I hope they reinstate him, with Smith Rowe we can go forward.
I think you missed the point. Its the TYPE of player we need, not a player we can play in that position.
And only one of those players can consistenly create chances. Willian is a flop, Ceballos never been a creator, Nelson is a winger and not ready, willock also not a creator and doesnt cut it, laca a striker, ozil is finished. ESR is the only creative midfielder we have on the squad, and he’s young and has an iffy injury record.
Ceballos doesn’t play regularly in EPL, yet he is the second best through ball creator. His through ball stat is on a par with De Bruyne and just below Fernandes
In West Bromwich, Ceballos is the best tackler with 4 tackles/ 3 successful ones, the best interceptors with 5 interceptions and the best through ball creator with 2 through balls. Ceballos or Willian need to be tried as CAM in some matches, before Arsenal waste their budget for another no 10
We’ve had Ceballos for 1.5 seasons now and he’s not convinced and cannot hold a starting spot. You need to show me these stats also. Because Ceballos does not consistently do through balls, so getting some sort of ratio to compare to would be nice. Either way, he’s not at all convincing as a creative force and has only been in form for us during the restart period. Ceballos is squad player level of quality and cannot work the ball quick enough in advanced positions. And the few times he was tried in more advanced positions he went completely missing
Nit picking stats to try on prove your theory. Im sure if i looked into it i would find many stats as to why ceballos wont cut it as our no10/attacking midfeilder
I don’t trust my team when it comes 2 transfers cuz we only go 4 the impossibles, players their clubs are unwilling 2 sell. For Christ sake, Isco is available 4 sell, why can’t Arsenal make a serious bid 4 him ? Arsenal will continue beating around d bush until a serious club like Chelsea acquires him & turn him a flop like the others & at d end of this window, Arsenal will not buy anyone. Trust me.
Wasnt it you who said “trust me” we ain’t getting Partey?
60m for Houssem Aouar is a definite no no for me. It’s a gamble as huge as 72m for Pepe
Agree. We need to be smarter with transfers. Stay away from the 50mill+ deals for players that aren’t certifiably quality like Partey is.
Exactly RSH. We have thrown enough money down the drain. At this point, we simply cannot afford any more big money flops
Wondering if Buendia is any more than a flashy mid table player? Same for Benrahma at the Hammers.
Well with us being a mid table team he should fit right in 😜
Since we spent 72m pounds on Nicholas Pepe. Why not play him in the number 10 role? He is the most composed finisher in the squad. we should also go for one of Isco, Eriksson, Thomas Lemar and Nabil Fekir. Smith Rowe should be rested. Also, Saka deserves some rest. He could be injured considering the amount of games he has played. Play Pepe behind the striker or as a false 9. We need a big squad to compete. So many games to play.
He is too slow in his decision making for that role in my opinion. But you never know 🤷♂️
If we are to make a real impression in the EPL next season we need upgrades on Xhaka, Ceballos and Elneny to support Partey in midfield.Ceballos will return to Spain without having made a great impression in the EPL and the other two are basically lacking in drive and pace .Not having seen Brandt nor Aouar for some time I am unable to judge them, but I have watched Buendia on a number of occasions without being very impressed.To me he is a tricky hard working winger , but is he better than Saka or Martinelli, I think not.He may be effective in the Championship but I very much doubt if he could be a successful number ten in the EPL.Two midfielders who have impressed me this season are Bisouma of Brighton and Anguissa at Fulham.The former is more defensive but has good pace and is very good on the ball.Anguissa is more of a B to B exponent who has energy to burn.Either of these two would improve our midfield and should not be beyond our budget if ,for example we used some of our fringe players in any deals.Chambers is already well thought of at Fulham and Nketiah could be a good acquisition for Brighton.
No matter what happens we shouldn’t be in a hurry to buy one this January.
We are not one or 2 players away from stardom. Our best bet is to reactivate Ozil and let him tutor ESR and be his backup.
Hopefully in the summer many players depart and only then we can evaluate the team and choose what’s best.
This season should be left to the youngsters to improve.
Bissouma certainly caught my eye too.
If Brighton goes down, he may be available for a decent price like when Everton signed Doucoure from Watford
Arteta & the club was obviously expecting way more from Willian. Many felt he could do a decent job from wide right or as a ’10’.
Unfortunately though he has been a massive disappointment so far.
You cant really legislate for that.
Wonder if ceballos could do the ’10’ role as an alternative to ESR.