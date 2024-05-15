Arsenal Analysis – What happened the last 9 times that the League was decided on the Final Day

Hey peeps, this weekend will be the 10th time the Prem has been decided on the final day.

Contrary to Sky Sports coverage on Tuesday and AFTV’s inability to do maths, I was made to doubt myself and double check the league table.

It’s simple, Arsenal have to win their game and if City fail do the same, we are Champions.

I’m not saying it’s likely but not impossible. Some are acting like the Hammers have to win 4-0 when in reality they don’t have to win at all.

It should be worth pointing out though, the previous 9 times the title was decided on the final day, the leaders going into that last day always get over the line….

1994-95

Champions – Blackburn

Runners Up -Man United

Liverpool 2-1 Blackburn

West Ham 1-1 Man United

Of all the places Kenny Daglish attempted to win an unlikely title for Blackburn it was back ‘ home’ at Anfield.

The Kop didn’t know how to react when Jamie Redknapp won the game with a stoppage time free kick.

Thankfully for both clubs, at the same time, Man United were in London struggling to convert a host of chances at Upton Park.

Never before had a defeat been so much celebrated.

8 points clear in April, Rovers were very aware they were crawling over the finish line, crippled by nerves.

1995-96

Champions – Man United

Runners up – Newcastle

Middlesbrough 0-3 Man United

Newcastle 1-1 Spurs

Newcastle had to win and hope United didn’t, but it was never on, and you sensed Kevin Keegan deep down knew it.

As he famously reminded the world days earlier, United got to Middlesbrough and they got to get something ….’

In reality though his issue wasn’t what Sir Alex was up too, it was fixing a title collapse that had seen the Toon throw away a 12-point lead in January.

The manager tried every approach possible to get his players to react but simply couldn’t.

1998-1999

Champions- Man United

Runners Up -Arsenal

Man United 2-1 Spurs

Arsenal 1-0 Villa

So, Tuesday wasn’t the only time Gooners were Spurs fans for the day.

We needed an even bigger favour off our next door neighbours on the final day of the 1999 season.

We needed Tottenham to get a result at Old Trafford. To be fair they did take the lead but by the time Kanu broke the deadlock at Highbury, we were aware United were winning.

2008-2009

Champions – Man United

Runners Up – Chelsea

Wigan 0-2 Man United

Chelsea 1-1 Bolton

Man, United and Chelsea started the day on joint points, but it was advantage United on goal difference.

It would have been the first time in Prem history that the Champions and runners up had finished on the same total.

That was until Matthew Taylor equalised in added time at the Bridge. To be fair all involved were going through the motions aware that United were winning comfortably at Wigan, Ryan Giggs setting a record for how many consecutive seasons he had scored in.

Sir Alex would also get the last laugh on Avram Grant 2 weeks later in the Champions League Final

2009-2010

Champions -Chelsea

Runners Up – Man United

Chelsea 8-0 Wigan

Man United -4-0 Stoke

An anticlimax for Sky Sports as Chelsea scored inside 6 mins and after half an hour had a 2 goal and 1-man advantage. The rest of the afternoon became more about Drogba trying to win the Golden Boot.

With the result a formality so early on United’s game at Old Trafford suddenly had nothing riding on it

2011-12

Champions- Man City

Runners Up–Man United

Man City 3-2 QPR

Sunderland 0-1 Man United

The only time the Prem has been decided on goal difference as Man City did their best to make a mess out of winning their first championship in 44 years.

All they had to do was beat at home a team flirting with relegation.

Then after an hour they had to beat a QPR team down to 10 men with the scores level.

Somehow, they found themselves losing as the game went into stoppage time.

When the full-time whistle went at the Stadium of Light, United knew the score at the Etihad was 2-2 so thought they were Champions, until …. Aguero!!!!

2013-2014

Champions – Man City

Runners Up – Liverpool

Man City 2-0 West Ham

Liverpool 2- 1 Newcastle

Hope this isn’t an omen for this weekend but West Ham surrender quite easily.

City were 2-0 up by the time Liverpool took the lead in their game.

In all reality, all parties knew the main drama had occurred in the previous two weeks.

The Gerrard slip against Chelsea, followed by throwing away a 3-0 lead at Selhurst Park had cost Brendan Rodgers everything.

2018-2019

Champions – Man City

Runners Up – Liverpool

Brighton 1-4 Man City

Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

Essentially Liverpool were in the situation we are in on Sunday.

They had a few seconds of hope. 1 min to be precise. That’s how long Brighton led for before normal service resumed.

It meant an incredible 97 points was not enough for Klopp to be a Champion.

2021-22

Champions – Man City

Runners Up – Liverpool

City 3-2 Aston Villa

Liverpool 3-1 Wolves

Why Gooners should have hope?

Those who are saying it’s impossible for West Ham to get a result at the Etihad would have said the same about a QPR and Aston Villa.

Villa were 2-0 after 76 minutes until City scored 3 goals in the space of 5 minutes.

Not quite an Aguero moment from Gundogan but pretty close.

Dan

