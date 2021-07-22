Arsenal Analysis – Why Bissouma is a better buy than Locatelli

Why I Prefer Bissouma Over Locatelli by AI
The Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli is a pretty good central midfielder but I believe he is not more of what we need over Bissouma. In terms of how he’s used and the spaces he occupies at Sassuolo, he’s pretty much identical to Xhaka, which is a good thing. But we have a specific system here, a goal to maximize the team’s potential and a need to reach that goal as quickly as possible. Basically, we need to increase the overall potential and quality of how we play.
Look at how Ole’s system at United gradually looked better with better players. A similar thing is about to occur with Arteta’s Arsenal but we need to be careful and thoughtful about who we sign at this point. You can have many good players who can perform similar roles well for the same team but don’t max out the potential of that team at the same levels. Generally, most of our rumoured transfer targets improve us but they don’t improve us at the same levels. And that is the case of Manuel Locatelli.
Ordinarily, Locatelli is a pretty good/amazing like for like replacement for Xhaka in a pivot beside Partey (context is ‘pivot’). But that is a basic pattern of thinking that might lead us to a good but limiting player for the potential of our football. When we are in settled possession, Xhaka plays a LCM/LCB role for us, covering the space that Tierney leaves behind when he pushes high. In this role, Xhaka is meant to:
—Cover space
—Step out to win duels, headers and intercept opposition play/passes.
—Find advanced players with the ball at his feet or recycle it.
Xhaka is excellent at doing these. He mostly mops up whatever comes his way and distributes the ball impressively well.
Where is his midfield partner, Partey, in all this? Partey plays as a kind of lone 6 in the middle of the pitch. His job is to:
—Attract opposition players centrally to himself as the build up goes wide.
—Come short for the ball when building up wide is not possible or receive after.
—Find players in between the lines with progressive passing or recycle the ball or switch play.
—Delay counters/win duels/etc.
Basically, both Xhaka and Partey have extremely sensitive jobs in possession and out of possession. Sometimes, the role switches and Partey gets to play Xhaka’s role, but on the right, while Xhaka plays Partey’s central role. This is visible when we are attacking through the right with Odegaard, Saka, Chambers. Basically, we use a wide overload on each side of the pitch with as many as 5 players combining to find a free man.
Because we have Tierney on the left, Saka and Odegaard on the right, you’ll have seen our bias for either sides switch. Heavy left bias with Tierney and Smith-Rowe/Martinelli playing as wingers and the opposite when Odegaard is on the pitch. Changes depending on who we have.
So you could say that Arteta needs extremely capable midfielders who are progressive passers in possession and dominant out of it as his pivots (when we are attacking). Both Xhaka and Partey fit into this description. Xhaka is excellent defensively when the ball is ahead of him. The profile is that of a competent deep-lying playmaker in possession and a good defensive midfielder out of it.
Locatelli fits only one of this description. Xhaka’s defensive game in Arteta’s system is close to incredible. He’s so good at reading play, winning headers and intercepting passes when the ball is ahead of him. Locatelli does not provide the same level of dominance at winning duels on the ground and in the air with the ball ahead of him. Xhaka is not a pure 6 who can defend large spaces but if you give him a portion of space to protect he becomes a very good defender. This is a key aspect of good positional play. Defending is easier when you have only a small portion of space assigned for you to defend. You can anticipate better. Even if you are not normally a good defender. Cryuff has a famous quote on it.
The essence is that Locatelli is not as good a defender as Xhaka is. In fact, I’d say that Xhaka is so good at defending his assigned zone that Locatelli will be a considerable drop-off in defensive quality. That does not mean that Locatelli will be a stripper, however it means that we will struggle to keep teams pegged back when it’s Locatelli trying to prevent Zaha from tearing through his zone rather than Xhaka.
So Locatelli is basically having a technician trying to prevent a counter, except that he isn’t even much better than Xhaka in possession. So we lose a significant part of our ability to peg teams back while only adding a marginal gain at most to what Xhaka already gives us in possession. The difference in value provided by Locatelli to our system is therefore a net negative.
Imagine Locatelli in the 3-3 game at West Ham. The comeback becomes that much more difficult because while we are chasing a goal, we will still lose the ball and then have to deal with the physical monsters that West Ham have on the counter. Xhaka’s qualities mitigate that better.
Also, Partey’s instincts is to act more like an aggressive playmaker. With a primary playmaker like Locatelli in the side, it becomes a question of extracting the best value from our midfielders. Partey’s passing is very aggressive and quality. Do we want to temper that for Locatelli’s?
Someone like Bissouma who’s on our list of targets takes our ability to pin teams back to another level while offering a decent level of playmaking. Let no one deceive you; Yves Bissouma is a good passer of the ball, too. He’s no Locatelli but he can do the job well.
The ultimate dream is to have all of Lokonga, Partey, Locatelli and Bissouma. Gives us multiple options and fulfills the potential of our system. But that’s a dream that won’t happen for now. Bissouma (or a good duel-winner who can also pick a pass) is more of a net positive.
If we can somehow get a great deep playmaker who is also a great defender at the same time, we are going to do very well. But there are not many of them. (Partey, Frenkie De Jong, Camavinga, Rodri and that’s it). Ultimately, we need to choose between a slightly better playmaker or defender.
Locatelli and Bissouma represent either side of the option. And I am of the opinion that we are better off with the defensive option as he’ll helps us sustain pressure better.
Agboola Israel
I too prefer Bissouma to Locatelli because Bissouma is Premier League ready. Also I have seen him enough to see how he can fit in. As good as Locatelli looked in the Euros, we don’t know how he would translate to the EPL.
Apart from a handful of Italian players who were successful in the PL a lot of them have flattered to deceive most famously Aquilani was a massive flop.
I could only name a few, had to google the rest! Some I’d forgotten about and a lot I’d not heard of!
My favourite was Benito Carbone and Di canio Sue although Di canio was already playing for a big club in the UK in Celtic before moving to Sheff Wednesday… Always remember the game against us and the push on the ref then scared Winterburn 😆
That was hilarious and the way the ref went down – oscar!!
Ravanelli – hat trick against Pool 👍
Well written article but you massively overrate Xhaka’s defending. I won’t even go much into that. If we are going to use 4-2-3-1 then having a pivot of Partey and Bissouma is great. The reason why I want Bissouma is because he is like a Partey that plays DM. He can break the lines with his passing too and has very good dribbling and defensive ability and can also play box to box. This means the pivot will have the right balance between attack and defense. He is a really technically gifted DM that at times has a dominant presence in midfield. It would really be scary if a Partey-Bissouma pivot played to its max potential along with a solid AMF. I believe he is better on the ball than Locatelli and Neves too. They may be better passers but he is good at that too. I just wish we would not miss out on him
@ Kev. Couldn’t agree more. Why haven’t we signed Bissouma yet? Seems like such a no brainer!
no doubt Kev…the very notion that someone would actually wax lyrically about Xhaka’s defensive exploits is unfathomable for anyone with eyes and even the remotest understanding of this game…as for your argument regarding the two players in question, I do rate Bissouma, in large part due to his potential to provide at both ends, as he’s played in both a deep-lying and more advanced role, but if I was deciding purely on footballing guile and their respective abilities to lift a club, I would take Locatelli, hands down…maybe it’s just wishful thinking, but I hope the 4-2-3-1 formation isn’t in the cards too often moving forward, especially with the glaring lack of countering intent we displayed last season
Two comments.
1. What do Arsenal do in January when their starting midfield, plus on of their backups disappears for AFCON
2. If Locatelli is so poor defensively, why are his numbers better in every defensive category than Xhaka’s except headers where it’s close, with Xhaka ranked in the 77th percentile and Locatelli in the 72ed percentile by FBref.
Afcon is no longer in January…
Yes it is. 9th of January to beginning of February.
We will lose:
Elneny, Partey, Pepe. Gabon didn’t qualify?
Yes it is ….starts 9th Jan 2022
Al So essentially you think Xhaka is a world superstar then! I cannot imagine how no decent team is desperate to grab our hands off for this “fabulous” players signature.
Why not try writing about something REAL for your next article though and leave the fantasy writing to proven sci- fi authors !
Tbh Jon xhaka is more of a character from a horror movie … pitch of the living dead?
Just another “pro” management article, just to cover up their failure, when…
1. The management team couldn’t tempt Locatelli to sign for us without any European football this season.
2. They couldn’t offload Xhaka in this summer transfer window for anything closer to their valuation of the player.
3. They couldn’t find the resources to sign Bissoma in this transfer window.
Like I commented elsewhere, we’ll be seeing more such articles to garner support for the management team in the next fews weeks. Our management team is rattled because a major portion of the resources is locked up in the Ben White deal and they couldn’t make any money in this transfer window so far through player sales.
Bissouma is an EPL proven DM, but imagine if we lose all our senior DMs to AFCON in January and February. It’ll be worse if one of our main DMs is injured, because of AFCON’s high intensity matches
Therefore I don’t think we’ll sign another international African midfielder. I just heard another rumor about Teun Koopmeiners
GAI
It all depends, new signings sometimes may not be allowed to go for AFCON. We have seen cases like that between clubs and country. For what Arsenal wants to achieve next season a skillful EPL defensive stalwart like Bissuoma is really needed at Arsenal and I wish we can sign him.. T.Pathey is injury prone. That guy will allow our AM and strikers to flourish in front of goals considering the back is secured.. He is also good at playing the ball forward..
I wonder how Bissouma’s entourage and Mali’s FA will react if Arsenal put a NO-AFCON clause in the contract
I also wonder why AFCON isn’t shifted to June and July instead? Copa America did it
As an African man I’m surprised you don’t know June/July is the month where rainfall is at its peak in terms of volume and frequency in Africa. I assumed you are from Africa if not I’m sorry to mistake for someone else.
There are surely some football stadiums with retractable roofs in Africa? Each country that has millions of football fans should have at least one
It is being shifted to summer in the future……. weather permitting I believe
I think arsenal will buy bissouma at the last moment before transfer window shut down because arsenal will loose out on locatelli…. arsenal just need to buy maddison and any good holding midfielder which I expect them to buy ……and transfer window business end.
So done with the ponderous Xhaka. Ready for Bissouma and Sambi. Add Aarons on the right and we’re cooking with gas.
i am actually very disappointed at this article. it began fine, comparing the two would be signings. then it went off field in defending our slowest player,mr.xhaka.i was also disappointed in the manner in which it was written, a very forceful opinion, and i think the author forgot he was writing his opinion,only, and not writing orders .i suppose this is arsenal, we will always disagree over a certain number of players, thats to be expected.again, i say the article was way too forceful, almost a carbon copy of the save the krankes seen on here a day or two ago. loosen up, its only a game.
If we are (and I very much doubt) the whole Locatelli issue doesn’t sit right with me. He apparently has made it clear that he doesn’t want us so why are we persisting in this? Stinks of the Cebellos deal who made it clear he only had eyes for Real Madrid and look at the disaster that was. If the player doesn’t want to play for us then move on.
Bissouma (although I think would be a great signing) I don’t think is on Eduma’s radar. I think AFCON plays a part as well as we have Elneny, Chambers and if it happens White
(AMN if he stays) that can play as the CDM. I don’t think he fits their Eduma’s criteria.
If we buy a RB then I can see Chambers playing the deep lying midfielder and our priority would be elsewhere… ie AM.
I have this nagging feeling that if the white deal happens then it will be one RB to replace HB and an AM to keep our new number 10 on his toes.👍